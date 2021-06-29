Police Officers Celebrated as Heroes After Helping Stranded Woman & Her Family

A local woman has surprised Mzansi with her heart-warming story about two South African police force members

According to her length Facebook post, the officers went out of their way to provide support to the panicked family who found themselves stranded on a quiet freeway

Mzansi social media users definitely enjoyed the ray of positivity cast on law enforcement and took to the comments section to share their thoughts

A woman has thanked two local police officers in a hearty Facebook post after they helped the stranded woman repair her broken-down car. The lady found herself stuck one evening alongside a quiet main road.

According to Bulelwa Lizalise Sibaya's Facebook post, the woman and her family had suffered a tyre puncture while travelling from Umthata to George. Unfortunately, no one in the vehicle had the necessary spanner to change the damaged tyre.

"I called my insurance, and they promised to send people to assist us. After 3 hours of waiting, we called the police because we were in the middle of nowhere and we were panicking and worried about curfew," Sibiya writes.

Much to the relief of the woman and her husband, police officers arrived in almost no time and offered the young family some assistance. The two constables were quick to help, offering both physical and emotional support to the family.

"Police van appeared within no time... the gentleman helped my husband and they both changed the tyre. The young lady kept me and my daughter company as the men were busy changing the tyre. Constable Nozuko Miso and Constable Petersen, you have made us proud!!!"

Mzansi thanks the officers for going beyond the call of duty

Many social media users took to the comments section and thanked the kind police officers for getting the young family out of a potentially dangerous situation. Others were just happy to see positive stories about local cops circulating online, especially given recent spikes in police brutality.

Check out some of the comments below:

Cathy Viviers Westhuyzen said:

"Our police have huge dangerous tasks to perform every day yet they find it in their big kind hearts to help change a tyre.Respect law and order or kiss your country goodbye."

Karen Nel Stander said:

"Thank you for saying thank you. People run to social media with negative stuff but never positive. You are my hero in this story."

Prew Goqwana said:

"Please write a letter to the station commissioner as well, God bless them."

Ronica Devi Subramanian said:

"We salute you guys. There are still some good police around that honours their job. I hope you changed your insurance company."

Phillippa Gordon Lycett said:

"Thank you for taking the time to acknowledge these good people."

In more inspiring news about local law enforcement, Briefly News previously reported that two incredible police officers are being celebrated for their immense selflessness.

The members of Sydenham SAPS worked tirelessly on their rest days to ensure that two abandoned babies were healthy and taken to a place of safety where they can receive the love and attention they need.

The babies, one six days old and the other 28 days old, were abandoned during the members' shift and they refused to rest until they were satisfied that the infants were taken care of.

Mzansi social media users took to complimenting the cops for their selfless work. Check out some of the comments below:

Mara Verwey said:

"So glad the precious babies are cared for. If only I could hug them. The Lord will provide for them and will get the best."

Ngwana Wa Maki said:

"Thank you to the women who birthed them and didn't kill them, you gave them the gift of life. Not many can say that."

Skhumbuzo Ngwazi said:

"Knowing police, these kids might be theirs... joking. Salute members, proud of you."

Olive Minnaar said:

"Hope they will be taken in by safe parents! They should be named Them, Bisa."

Joe Maisela said:

"Good work officers. Some SAPS members know that being a public servant means saving lives at all costs."

Aýăxîè Přîñčè Mğùñîè said:

"CONDOMS ARE FREE, STOP THIS THING OF ABANDONING KIDS, EISH."

Lee Wase Masomini said:

"Pain of seeing such yet some of us are wishing to have at least 1 kid... iyooo kodwa Jesu why."

