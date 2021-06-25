Cops Applauded for Going the Extra Mile, Selflessly Rescue 2 Abandoned Babies

Two kind police officers from Kwa-Zulu Natal have been celebrated after helping two abandoned baby girls

The cops worked tirelessly to ensure the infants found a place of safety, even working on their time off work

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section and complimented the officers for their incredible work

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Two incredible police officers are being celebrated for their immense selflessness.

These incredible cops have rescued two little babies. Image: South African Police Service/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The members of Sydenham SAPS worked tirelessly on their rest days to ensure that two abandoned babies were healthy and taken to a place of safety where they can receive the love and attention they need.

The babies, one 6 days old and the other 28 days old, were abandoned during the members' shift and they refused to rest until they were satisfied that the infants were taken care of.

Support from social media users

Mzansi social media users took to complimenting the cops for their selfless work. Check out some of the comments below:

Mara Verwey said:

"so glad the precious babies are cared for.if only I could hug them. The Lord will provide for them and will get the best."

Ngwana Wa Maki said:

"Thank you to the women who birthed them and didn't kill them, you gave them the gift of life. Not many can say that."

Skhumbuzo Ngwazi said:

"Knowing police, these kids might be theirs. joking. salute members...proud of u"

Olive Minnaar said:

"Hope they will be taken in by safe parents! They should be named Them, Bisa."

Joe Maisela said:

"Good work officers ..some saps members who know that being a public servant means saving lives at all cost."

Aýăxîè Přîñčè Mğùñîè said:

"CONDOMS ARE FREE STOP THIS THING OF ABANDONING KIDS EISH."

Lee Wase Masomini said:

"pain of seeing such yet some of us are wishing to have at least 1 kid ...iyooo kodwa Jesu why."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Police in Limpopo makeover 2 000 arrests and recover 30 illegal firearms

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Arrive Alive has announced that more than 2 000 arrests were made this past weekend following joint operations in Limpopo. In a statement, the organisation says 30 illegal firearms were also confiscated.

According to the traffic management body, the efforts of the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies in Limpopo continued to wipe out criminal activities across the province.

The announcement follows the arrests of 2 095 suspects aged between 19 and 50 during weekly joint operations that were conducted from 29 May until 13 June, 2021.

Police in Limpopo

The suspects were locked behind bars for different crimes, including murder, attempted murder, rape and sexual offences as well as unlawful possession of firearms and dealing in drugs.

30 Firearms and 64 knives confiscated

Arrive Alive said in a statement:

“Enforcement on compliance with the Liquor Act was heightened which resulted in 356 fines being issued and 51 shebeens were also shut down. Police also confiscated 209 809 sticks of illicit cigarettes, 50 dangerous weapons, 30 firearms, 64 knives and 15 stolen motor vehicles A total of 2 635 fines and compliance notices related to the Road Traffic Act were issued.

“Police in Ritavi have arrested a 54-year-old suspect for murder and attempted murder that took place at Nkowankowa Township on 12 June 2021 at about 19:30. Police reacted to a tip-off by the community and upon arrival, they found a 27-year-old woman and a 30 year man with gunshot wounds. The man, Wessel Visser was certified dead on the scene and the woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

"The suspect was arrested later after he handed himself at the Ritavi policing station. The licensed firearm was also confiscated. The motive is unknown at this stage but domestic violence cannot be ruled out. The suspect will appear in Nkowankowa Magistrate's Court on Monday, 14 June 2021.”

The police have also issued a statement, adding that some of the suspects were arrested for illegal possession of dagga estimated to the value of R25 000. SAPS said in a statement:

“Meanwhile, on the same day, two suspects aged 26 and 28 were arrested for unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of dagga and cultivation of dagga at Percyfive plots in the Westenburg policing area outside Polokwane.

"Police searched the premises and found large bags and containers full of dagga. They also discovered about 200 dagga trees with the estimated street value of over R250 000.”

Mzansi reacts

@Collen Clevely said:

"Wow, brilliant work SAPS. Thanks to all involved in this operation and arresting these criminals. I pray justice is done with NO parole.”

@Elton Andrew said:

"Bring back the death penalty for criminals who commit murder, they’ll think a lot harder about their victims if they have a life to lose!”

@Edward Mahlaola said:

"This is only the tip of the iceberg. SAPS is gonna have it tougher for as long as border security is weak and compromised.”

@Louis Govender said:

"Well done, keep up the good work public safety is a priority, let's see successful prosecution and jail terms.”

@Diya Qhwesha said:

"Good work police, keep it up maqabane!”

@Nyumbani Msafiri said:

"You will have to work harder and overtime my brothers, we as people are starving, we are hungry, we have no choice but to go out and steal from the rich so that we can buy food, it's simple as that, no choosing of any race, just the rich... we have no choice.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za