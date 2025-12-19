Jules, a woman from the United States, shared how she managed Johannesburg's water shortage

She unveiled her solutions for showering, flushing the toilet, and washing the dishes to her TikTok followers

Many South Africans gathered in the comment section to share similar experiences and useful tips

An American woman shared how she coped with Johannesburg's water shortage. Images: @julesin2d

Source: TikTok

An American woman named Jules, who made Johannesburg her home, shared her experience of the water shortage affecting the bustling city. South Africans shared similar stories of limited access to water and tips for Jules to implement.

On 18 December 2025, Jules noted that it was the fourth day of the water shortage and revealed how she and her family had managed the situation. She stated that they wiped themselves down instead of showering, used pool water to flush the toilet, and bought and collected water and rainwater to wash the dishes.

She said in the video:

"I've had to purchase drinking water, and as far as laundry goes, it's just piling up. I don't have enough water to wash that. Such situations force you to be more grateful for these simple resources that you may take for granted. It's very easy not to think about it when you have it on a daily basis.

According to Business Day, some residents have experienced temporary outages since Rand Water's planned maintenance on 13 December 2025.

South Africans discuss Johannesburg water shortage

Local online users flooded the comment section with their thoughts and opinions on the unfortunate shutdown.

The online crowd expressed their thoughts about the water outage. Image: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

@jurgen.jbd told Jules:

"Get a JoJo tank. This will help big time."

A generous @keleshiaramlugan offered:

"If you're around Randburg, you're welcome to do laundry at my home."

@shellsbells1232 shared in the comments:

"Nothing new to us. Our garage and cupboards are stocked with water."

@tommuller57 wasn't specific about who they were referring to and commented:

"When they return on 5 January, everything will be okay. Just be patient."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Jules' account below:

