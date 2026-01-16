A Cape Town woman shared a video of herself riding a scooter after getting fed up with walking to work

The clip shows her confidently driving the vehicle around in a parking lot

South Africans praised her decision, with many saying biking helps avoid the stress of public transport

A Cape Town woman has found a solution to her public transport problems after sharing a video of herself riding a scooter to work. She shared the clip on her TikTok page on 13 January 2026 with inlay text stating:

"POV: You're tired of walking to work cause you can't deal with CT taxis and Ubers."

In the video, the woman hops onto a scooter and pushes it backwards, reversing it out of its parking spot. She then starts the vehicle and takes off quickly, moving straight through a parking lot where the bike was parked. She makes a slow U-turn but returns to the position where she started from, coming in quite fast and quickly stopping the vehicle. Viewers can see that she's having a lot of fun driving the scooter and really enjoying herself, clearly knowing what she's doing.

From the text, it's clear that she decided on a bike because she doesn't want to walk to work anymore and that this was a much better option than having to use an Uber or a taxi in Cape Town. There are a lot of issues with public transport in the city, and she believes this solution is going to make her life much easier. The clip has attracted positive reactions from people.

Benefits of biking to work

According to Budget Direct, many people are choosing motorcycles over cars because they’re cheaper, faster, and more enjoyable to use. Motorcycles use far less fuel, cost less to park, and make it easier to get through traffic during busy commutes.

Riders also enjoy the freedom of fresh air and the fun that comes with being on the road. On top of that, bikes are easier to maintain, hold their value better, and can even offer light health benefits by keeping riders active. For many, switching to a motorcycle simply makes everyday travel less stressful and more enjoyable.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi supports the decision

Netizens shared their thoughts on TikTok user @jpenergysupply's clip, sharing what they thought would happen and how they felt about the new ride:

@motheo💅beauty💅bar💄 wrote:

"I'm sorry for not trusting you, hey❤️❤️❤️"

@nicolus_wa_ha_sithol added:

"❤️❤️❤️"

@sahcrid_sells said:

"Skawa."

@onelisa_gejengana gushed:

"She's so cool🔥"

@him commented:

"Safety helmet on🤞👏!!!"

