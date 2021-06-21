Mzansi Weighs In on KZN #DiamondRush: Stones Discovered at KwaHlathi Are Quartz

Resident of KwaHlathi in Kwa-Zulu Natal are back in the news after it's been revealed that the stone uncovered in the area are not infact diamonds

The statement revealed that the stones are infact quartz, which are much less valuable than the precious gems

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section, with many users advising local treasure hunters not to trust governments intrests

The area of KwaHlathi in KwaZulu-Natal is back in the spotlight after the provincial government announced on Sunday that the stones illegally mined by local treasure hunters were, infact, not diamonds.

"STATEMENT ON THE REPORT OF THE ANALYSIS OF THE STONES DISCOVERED AT KWAHLATHI IN LADYSMITH

The tests conducted conclusively revealed that the stones discovered in the area are not diamonds as some had hoped. In fact, what has been discovered are quartz," read the departements official statement.

Mixed reactions from local miners

The announcement has seen mixed responses, including from those who believed they had hit the jackpot.

Many social media users encouraged residents of the area to hold onto their treasures, not trusting the statement from government. Still, other reminded people to remain practical.

Check out some of the comments below:

@mxnnie_emihle said:

"I hope the people in Ladysmith do not believe your lies."

Zodwa Khambule said:

"I thought those so called experts said it will take some months to determine whether it is a diamond or not.Why they took only 2 days? Keep those stones nina"

Nyiko BlackJuiz Richmore said:

"Keep digging those stones.. The time u stop the government would've already sold our soil to the Americans like they sold all the other mines to them... Next thing there will be a mine in the same area..."

@RasDLAMINI said:

"They are free not to believe but that wont change tho quartz to diamonds"

@BQ_Kunene said:

"I hope we will not see white-owned companies with big machinery near KwaHlathi soon"

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that it has taken some time but officials have finally arrived at KwaHlathi near Ladysmith to take samples of the stones found there. Treasure hunters have claimed that the stones are diamonds.

The officials will have to stones checked to see if they are indeed diamonds. However, experts are sceptical over the stones being actual diamonds. They believe that the stones will be tested and found to have little worth according to eNCA.

Diamond rush

Reports have suggested that the throngs of people have flocked to the village of KwaHlathi in search of what they believed to be diamonds, following the discovery of stones.

Huge numbers of people travelled from across SA to join villagers, according to SowetanLIVE, adding that locals there have been digging since Saturday in search of the precious gemstone.

“This means our lives will change because no-one had a proper job, I do odd jobs. When I returned home with them, [the family was] really overjoyed," said one digger, Mendo Sabelo.

An unemployed man, Skhumbuzo Mbhele, excitedly added:

“I hadn't seen or touched a diamond in my life. It's my first time touching it here.”

KZN government laments 'diamond rush'

In spite of the worry raised by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, KwaHlathi village has succumbed to a large influx of people swarming in for over a week following allegations of diamonds being in the area.

This inevitably resulted in illegal mining being conducted. According to Provincial Government Spokesperson Lennox Mabaso, the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs were instructed to notify the National Department of Minerals and Energy (DMRE) of the situation so that they may respond appropriately.

