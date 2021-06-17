Officials to Confirm if the Stones Found at KwaHlathi Are Real Diamonds

Officials have finally arrived in KwaHlathi near Ladysmith take samples of the stones that many there believe are diamonds

Exports are sceptical and do not believe that the stones have much value and await the results of the analysis the officials will perform

In the meantime, thousands have flocked to the small impoverished town as a "diamond fever" grips the nation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

It has taken some time but officials have finally arrived at KwaHlathi near Ladysmith to take samples of the stones found there. Treasure hunters have claimed that the stones are diamonds.

The officials will have to stones checked to see if they are indeed diamonds. However, experts are sceptical over the stones being actual diamonds. They believe that the stones will be tested and found to have little worth according to eNCA.

Officials have come to KwaHlathi to take samples of the stones found there to ascertain if they have any value. Photo credits: Dario Pignatelli/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Diamond rush

Reports have suggested that the throngs of people have flocked to the village of KwaHlathi in search of what they believed to be diamonds, following the discovery of stones.

Huge numbers of people travelled from across SA to join villagers, according to SowetanLIVE, adding that locals there have been digging since Saturday in search of the precious gemstone.

“This means our lives will change because no-one had a proper job, I do odd jobs. When I returned home with them, [the family was] really overjoyed," said one digger, Mendo Sabelo.

An unemployed man, Skhumbuzo Mbhele, excitedly added:

“I hadn't seen or touched a diamond in my life. It's my first time touching it here.”

KZN government laments 'diamond rush'

In spite of the worry raised by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, KwaHlathi village has succumbed to a large influx of people swarming in for over a week following allegations of diamonds being in the area.

This inevitably resulted in illegal mining being conducted. According to Provincial Government Spokesperson Lennox Mabaso, the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs were instructed to notify the National Department of Minerals and Energy (DMRE) of the situation so that they may respond appropriately.

Department of Minerals and Energy to conduct an inspection

Briefly News reported previously that the Department of Minerals and Energy (DMRE) has responded with a pledge to assign teams consisting of the department’s enforcement and compliance unit as well as officials from the Council for Geoscience and the Council for Mineral Technology to conduct an inspection of the sites.

In spite of the worry raised by The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, KwaHlathi village has succumbed to a large influx of people swarming in for over a week following allegations of diamonds being in the area.

This inevitably resulted in illegal mining being conducted in the area. According to Provincial Government Spokesperson Lennox Mabaso, the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs were instructed to notify the National Department of Minerals and Energy (DMRE) of the situation so that they may respond appropriately.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za