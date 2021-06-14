Police in Limpopo Make Over 2 000 Arrests and Recover 30 Illegal Firearms

South African police have announced that they have arrested over 2 000 suspects for various crimes, including illegal firearms and knives

In a joint statement issued with Arrive Alive, the police in Limpopo say they have also closed 51 illegal shebeens operating without licences

Briefly News looks at the reactions from the online community as many praise the men in blue for their efforts

Arrive Alive has announced that more than 2 000 arrests were made this past weekend following joint operations in Limpopo. In a statement, the organisation says 30 illegal firearms were also confiscated.

According to the traffic management body, the efforts of the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies in Limpopo continued to wipe out criminal activities across the province.

The announcement follows the arrests of 2 095 suspects aged between 19 and 50 during weekly joint operations that were conducted from 29 May until 13 June, 2021.

The suspects were locked behind bars for different crimes, including murder, attempted murder, rape and sexual offences as well as unlawful possession of firearms and dealing in drugs.

30 Firearms and 64 knives confiscated

Arrive Alive said in a statement:

“Enforcement on compliance with the Liquor Act was heightened which resulted in 356 fines being issued and 51 shebeens were also shut down. Police also confiscated 209 809 sticks of illicit cigarettes, 50 dangerous weapons, 30 firearms, 64 knives and 15 stolen motor vehicles A total of 2 635 fines and compliance notices related to the Road Traffic Act were issued.

“Police in Ritavi have arrested a 54-year-old suspect for murder and attempted murder that took place at Nkowankowa Township on 12 June 2021 at about 19:30. Police reacted to a tip-off by the community and upon arrival, they found a 27-year-old woman and a 30 year man with gunshot wounds. The man, Wessel Visser was certified dead on the scene and the woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

"The suspect was arrested later after he handed himself at the Ritavi policing station. The licensed firearm was also confiscated. The motive is unknown at this stage but domestic violence cannot be ruled out. The suspect will appear in Nkowankowa Magistrate's Court on Monday, 14 June 2021.”

The police have also issued a statement, adding that some of the suspects were arrested for illegal possession of dagga estimated to the value of R25 000. SAPS said in a statement:

“Meanwhile, on the same day, two suspects aged 26 and 28 were arrested for unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of dagga and cultivation of dagga at Percyfive plots in the Westenburg policing area outside Polokwane.

"Police searched the premises and found large bags and containers full of dagga. They also discovered about 200 dagga trees with the estimated street value of over R250 000.”

Mzansi reacts

@Collen Clevely said:

"Wow, brilliant work SAPS. Thanks to all involved in this operation and arresting these criminals. I pray justice is done with NO parole.”

@Elton Andrew said:

"Bring back the death penalty for criminals who commit murder, they’ll think a lot harder about their victims if they have a life to lose!”

@Edward Mahlaola said:

"This is only the tip of the iceberg. SAPS is gonna have it tougher for as long as border security is weak and compromised.”

@Louis Govender said:

"Well done, keep up the good work public safety is a priority, let's see successful prosecution and jail terms.”

@Diya Qhwesha said:

"Good work police, keep it up maqabane!”

@Nyumbani Msafiri said:

"You will have to work harder and overtime my brothers, we as people are starving, we are hungry, we have no choice but to go out and steal from the rich so that we can buy food, it's simple as that, no choosing of any race, just the rich... we have no choice.”

Police attend a hostage incident

In other news about sterling police work, Briefly News reported recently that a hostage incident took place in the Durban central business district and the SAPS were there to save the day. The situation took place in Anton Lembede Street.

The latest media reports coming through to the Briefly News desk is that the suspect was allegedly armed with a firearm and an explosive device. EWN has published a report saying that the South African Police and paramedics were on scene monitoring the situation.

