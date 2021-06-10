- An unidentified man held several members of the public hostage in a building located in Anton Lembede Street in the Durban CBD

- According to media reports, police in Durban acted swiftly and there were no reported casualties due to the ugly incident

- At the same time, Briefly News has gathered that the man has since been taken out of the structure and will be questioned by law enforcement agencies

Briefly News has gathered that a hostage incident took place in the Durban central business district. The situation took place in Anton Lembede Street.

Latest media reports coming through to the Briefly News desk is that the suspect was allegedly armed with a firearm and an explosive device.

EWN has published a report saying that the South African Police and paramedics were on scene monitoring the situation.

According to the website, Emer-G-Med paramedic’s Kyle van Reenen has confirmed the incident, saying the police and the explosives unit were at the scene.

“At this stage, reports from the scene indicate that a man in his 30s is on the 13th floor of this building. The police’s special task force and the explosives unit are also attending to the scene. It’s alleged he could be a former member of the South African Defence Force, however, that’s still to be confirmed.”

No reported injuries

According to eNCA, nobody sustained any injuries and the police have the situation under control The television broadcaster says the suspect has since been removed from the building.

IOL has it that emergency services and police were standing off in Anton Lembede Street in the Durban CBD when the armed man allegedly took people hostage in a building. A source close to the publication said that roads leading to Anton Lembede Street were closed to traffic.

