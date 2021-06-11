SAPS to Destroy 15 000 Firearms That Were Forfeited or Surrendered Voluntarily

- A large number of firearms will be destroyed by the SAPS recently after the latest amnesty period, which started in 2019 and concluded in January 2021

More than 15 000 guns are set to be destroyed by the South Africa Police Service (SAPS). Reports stated that the guns were either voluntarily surrendered or forfeited during the firearm amnesty period, which started in late 2019.

The proposed changes to the Firearms Control Act had some sort of dealings with the destruction of ammunition, guns and other components of the weapons. The changes have been opposed to by many since it was announced that it could come into effect soon.

The amnesty period ended in January 2021 and allowed citizens to give all unwanted or illegal guns up to the police without being prosecuted for any unlawful activities.

The South African Police Services intends to destroy around 15 000 firearms. Image: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

Source: UGC

According to BusinessInsider, almost 100 000 firearms were surrendered to the SAPS during the amnesty period, many of which were legally owned. The report explained that a few firearms had been handed in for relicensing but were eventually forfeited. Illegal, unwanted guns as well as 400 000 rounds of ammunition have been permanently removed.

The report continued by stating that in the final week of the amnesty period over 35 000 firearms were both crushed and smelted. In 2019, almost 60 000 guns faced the same issue.

At the beginning of June, The South African reported that the Democratic Alliance (DA) condemned the Firearms Control Amendment Bill. The opposition party stated that Police Minister Bheki Cele is certain that the legislature will be passed.

The party went on to say that the minister is allegedly complicit to corruption and that the SAPS has allowed for the funnelling of guns to gangsters.

Previously, Briefly News reported that over R100 million is being claimed by insurers from Cele's force in a sequel to a cash-in-transit heist in Witbank back in 2014. Two police officers were allegedly part of a gang that executed a R104.4 million heist at SBV Services.

In 2018, 13 suspects were jailed for a whopping 20 years. The SBV's policy was paid out by Lloyd's of London but now the company wants the Police Minister to refund it. Lloyd's of London stated that Detective-Constavly Lekele Reckon Lekola and Warrant Officer Tamsanqua Gladstone Khubeka had failed their legal duties to prevent the robbery.

According to a Supreme Court of Appeal Judgement, the Police Minister was left 'vicariously liable for the losses incurred'.

