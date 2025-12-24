President Cyril Ramaphosa was asked if he would mobilise countries to boycott the G20 summit in Miami

He did not reply as many expected, leaving SA praising his response

South Africans praised him and called him a master of handling difficult situations

The president of South Africa. Images: Leon Neal / Staff/Getty Images and @athigeleba/TikTok

President Cyril Ramaphosa has earned praise from South Africans after his response to a question about the upcoming G20 summit in Miami. A video shared on the TikTok page @athigeleba on 6 December 2025 showed the president being interviewed about what would happen at the next G20 summit. The question came after US President Donald Trump announced that South Africa would not be invited to the 2026 G20 summit in Florida.

In the video, a woman asked Ramaphosa if he would be mobilising any countries to boycott the G20 in Miami. The president calmly responded by saying no, they don't need to mobilise anyone because South Africa isn't wired that way. He explained that every country must take its own decisions and South Africa is what it is.

Ramaphosa said that SA doesn't pedal their role in any shape or form, and people or countries respect them for what they are. He added that other nations applauded South Africa's role in the G20 for the manner in which they managed it. The president ended by saying that South Africa leaves every country to make up its own mind with regard to all that is happening.

Cyril Ramaphosa being interviewed. Images: @athigeleba

SA reacts to diplomatic response

@when_we_were_black stated:

"Love or hate him, he's the master of diplomacy."

@kj11111 was proud:

"I am so proud of our president. He handles himself so well. When he speaks, he calms and reassures the nation that we really have nothing to worry about, especially diplomatically. We are in a good position at the moment."

@aligaba250ali_g commented:

"Very intelligent man indeed, God bless this man in Jesus name, my lovely humble president 🙏💓🙏."

@myselfandi loved his words and said:

"Well said, my President. 'We are not wired that way as South Africa'🙏🙏🙏."

Why is there G20 tension

The video was shared by TikToker @athigeleba, the Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa. Her TikTok page regularly posts content about the South African president.

According to a report by the BBC, South Africa hit back after Trump said the US wouldn't invite the country to the G20 next year. Trump claimed South Africa had refused to hand over the G20 presidency to a US embassy representative at the summit in Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa disagreed, calling Trump’s comments unfortunate. He explained that the US chose not to attend the G20 Leaders Summit on its own. Because no US delegation was present, the G20 presidency documents were instead handed to a US embassy official at the Department of International Relations.

Trump reportedly skipped the summit due to claims about South Africa’s white minority, which the South African government has dismissed as untrue and unsupported by evidence.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

