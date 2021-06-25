A kind young South African man recently headed to Facebook's ImStaying group to share an update about the woman whose goods were confiscated by police officers in a viral video

According to the post, a local community came together to raise the money she needed to pay the fine that she was handed for selling her products on the side of the road

Mzansi absolutely loved the heartwarming post and were soon praising the generous community members who helped the woman

Community members in Northriding recently came together to help a woman, Lebo, who went viral after she was captured begging police officers not to confiscate her doggy beds, which she was selling on the side of the road.

According to a post made in Facebook's ImStaying by Shireen Ebrahim, community members in the area decided to pitch money together to pay the R3 700 fine that the young woman was charged for selling her products without a licence.

A local community has helped this woman pay the fine she was charged for illegally hawking. Image: Shireen Ebrahim/ImStaying

"Her fine for the confiscated goods was R3 700, the community and various members supported her in paying this in full. The process has kicked off for a trading vendor licence."

Charity steps in with a new plan, vending licence on the cards

According to the post, not only was the fine paid in full and the process for her to get her vending license started, but Lebo was also offered a stall and table where she can sell her comfy doggy beds by Liv, the Founder of Saints Animal Charity.

Roxzaan Visser said:

"Felt sooo sorry for Lebo when I watched the video yesterday. Thank you to all for supporting her."

Gail Davids Visagie said:

"I love this! Way to go guys! Standing up for justice."

Pumla Khanyiswa Jafta Ndlovu said:

"What a beautiful ending, #imstaying"

An injustice that sparked outrage: Original clip surfaces, community instantly up in arms

Briefly News previously reported that a video clip of Johannesburg Metro Police officers trying to arrest a woman for not abiding by the municipal by-laws has found its way to the internet. The short video clip was shared online by @KulaniCool and has left Mzansi talking.

It seems the woman was trying to make a living by selling goods next to the road but the police pounced on her and they are being criticised for it.

Many people online believe the police were out to make a quick buck by confiscating her goods. This also comes from the man who is shooting the clip as he tries to engage the two police officers, who are not paying attention.

Source: Briefly.co.za