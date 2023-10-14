Two major hospitals in Gauteng will not have electricity after City Power took action for money owed

The government hospitals are in huge debt with the electricity supplier, which is on a mission to collect money due to them

City Power's spokesperson Isaac Mangena explained their main targets are businesses that were in default

Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph will be affected by Johannesburg City Power's revenue collection team. The healthcare facilities failed to keep up with their electricity bill.

City Power took steps to ensure that the hospitals would pay up. Mzansi netizens were distraught over the state of the government hospitals.

City Power on mission to collect state hospitals' debt

Two hospitals, Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph Hospital, received a two-week notice to settle their combined bill of R32 million. Issac Mangena from City Power told SABC News that they do not usually flip the switch on essential services, but they need to if they want to "stay above the waters".

City Power explained drastic measures against Johannesburg hospital

Mr Mangena went on to say that they're treating Rahima Mossa and Helen Joseph hospitals to send a message to others in debt with City Power.

The spokesperson explained their position:

"City Power will not tolerate any nonpayment of services. It is also an opportunity for City Power to recover the revenue it needs to continue to provide essential services to the city’s residents and ensure that we conduct much-needed maintenance on the needed infrastructure."

Mzansi peeps disturbed by City Power electricity cut-off

Many people argued that cutting off hospitals' electricity seemed inhumane. Netizens wrote that lives should be valued over money.

Nhlanhla Womfana Mnisi did not approve:

"Meanwhile, oliticians with oversized suits and curtain dresses are exempted from paying for electricity aiiiiiii."

Amon Thifhelimbilu Tsanwani said:

"And patients will be on their own? What a joke and the same patients will vote for the current government again next year... South Africa needs deliverance seriously."

Blessings Enock wrote:

"Money vs human life, and they showed that money is a priority over humans. The government of today is ruthless, just like their predecessors."

Seloane Selwane commented:

"This is a clear message for next year to the citizens. This government doesn't care about us. I won't vote for this nonsense next year."

Xolela Simo November was in disbelief:

"Hospital?? You must be joking. That's treason."

