Electric home appliances make life more comfortable, but comfort comes at a price. So, being informed about the electricity calculator South Africa in 2023 is paramount.

South Africans face a sharp cost of electricity nationwide. Hence most people are cautious about their consumption. So, you might be interested in knowing more about your consumption and whether you are getting value for your money. This article debunks the electricity cost calculator for South Africa in 2023 and highlights the ways of reducing your consumption.

Electricity calculator South Africa

Electricity in South Africa depends on your location. If you live in the country's major cities like Soweto, Eskom will charge you directly. Please note that this entity charges some municipalities directly and gives others a subsidized price.

How much is electricity per unit in South Africa?

Before getting into details about the electricity cost calculator, it is essential to note that electricity is measured in watts. It is the basic unit in which electrical appliances run. The power rating on an electric appliance dictates how much power the device consumes as it runs.

Most electrical appliances have a power rating of more than 1,000 watts. Therefore, electrical power is measured in kilowatts, abbreviated as KW. 1 kilowatt is equivalent to 1000 watts.

How much does electricity cost per KWh in South Africa?

Generally, Eskom charges South African residents based on KiloWatts Hours (KWh). However, this figure might vary. For instance, a Soweto resident might pay more than someone in Cape Town, even if the person in Soweto consumes less power.

Nonetheless, the Eskom tariff calculator calculates power in cents per kilowatt. In most municipalities and cities, the threshold is 6000KWh, and Eskom considers it fair usage.

So, if your power consumption is less than 6,000KWh, you would pay less than someone who consumes more than 6,000 KWh. However, it is impossible to pinpoint to exact amount since it varies depending on the location.

How to calculate electricity tariffs

Electricity usage is measured in kilowatt-hours. To know the amount of electricity you have used, multiply the number of kilowatts by the number of hours of usage. Eskom’s small customer tariffs bill electricity as an “energy charge.”

he bill is calculated in cents per kilowatt-hour (c/kWh), and the charge differs per household depending on the Eskom tariff. Those using above 600 kWh are charged higher tariffs than those consuming less than 600 kWh. An electricity usage monitor in South Africa helps people to observe their electricity usage.

How to calculate cost of electricity?

You can calculate your total KWh by finding the amount of power your appliances use. Refer to the standard appliance electricity usage chart to know how much energy your appliances consume.

Let us use an example of some in Cape Town using an appliance with a 1000 watts rating that runs it for 2 hours daily for 30 days. After thirty days, the appliance's total power consumption is the product of the power rating and the cumulative amount of time used. In this case, the total consumption is 6000 watts or 6KWh.

How many kW does a household use in South Africa?

Since an average appliance uses about 1,000 watts, a typical household in SA that has four appliances uses around 4,000 watts daily.

How much does Eskom charge for 1 kWh?

A kWh is the same as one unit when purchasing Eskom's prepaid electricity. The exact price for a kWh depends on factors like one's residential area, municipality, electricity supplier, the price of the house, and the current. The lowest Eskom rate was R1.61 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022.

The complexity of Eskom's pricing structure and variations are due to factors such as a consumer's location and consumption habits. The 2022/2023 tariffs give city residents up to 25 or 60 units free, depending on their average consumption. Those using up to 350 units a month pay R1,80 per unit (including VAT), while people consuming from 350 to 450 units pay R3. 63 per unit.

How much does 1500W an hour cost?

Using a 1,500W heater in SA for 24 hours costs around $80 (R1,371). It means you pay about $0.09 (R1.54) to use this appliance per hour in Mzansi.

How much electricity do you get for R100?

According to the current electricity cost per kWh calculator in South Africa, R100 earn a household 50 to 56.7 prepaid units of electricity.

Prepaid electricity meters installation cost

You can spend around R600 when buying a new prepaid electricity usage meter, and most installation experts charge around R1,000. However, the total cost (meter plus installation) ranges between R1,500 and R5,000. The amount you spend depends on the quality and type of electricity usage meter and the installation service provider.

How do I get an Eskom prepaid meter?

Buy a prepaid meter from vendors appointed/accredited by Eskom. Prepaid tokens are available at banks and supermarkets. You can also buy tokens from online vendors or your bank through your phone. Your receipt will show how much electricity you have purchased.

Electricity usage reduction tips

Use an appliance electricity usage chart or reach out to your local Eskom offices to know how much power your appliances consume and your electricity bill. You minimize your power consumption and reduce your electricity bill using these tips:

1. Use energy-saving appliances

You should ensure you are aware of an appliance's power rating before purchasing it. The power rating should play a critical determining factor when buying the device.

2. Use your appliances for shorter durations

Using your devices for shorter durations is another measure to reduce your consumption. This tip will eventually save you money.

An electricity calculator helps you know how to determine power usage in your home. Calculating your electricity bills will help you monitor your consumption to avoid high bills.

