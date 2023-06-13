Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has released the bribery audio that allegedly implicates three ANC MPs

Mkhwebane went ahead with the press conference despite Parliament's Ethics Committee warning her not to

The ethics committee wanted Mkhwebane to submit the evidence for alleged extortion directly to Parliament

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has moved forward with her press conference to release alleged bribery audio recordings proving ANC MPs tried to extort her husband, David Skosana.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases audio of alleged briber attempt by the late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

This is despite a stern warning from Parliament's Ethics Committee that she should not make the recording public but rather hand the evidence to the committee.

Mkhwebane released the alleged audio recordings, which she claims prove that late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson tried to get R 600 000 from her husband to make her Section 194 impeachment inquiry disappear.

Parliament's Ethics Committee expresses dissatisfaction with Busisiwe Mkhwebane's conduct

On Monday, 12 June, the Ethics Committee's acting registrar Anthea Gordon penned a letter to Mkhwebane's lawyers expressing the committee's dissatisfaction with how the suspended public protector has decided to handle the allegations, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Gordon wrote:

“Your client cannot elect what information she wants to place before the committee and what she wants to first release in the media before submitting it to the committee. The committee takes umbrage at this."

The disapproving letter did not sway Mkhwabane's resolve. While the press conference, which SABC News broadcasted, started late, Mkhwebane followed through on her promise and played snippets of the audio of a meeting between Joemat-Pettersson and her husband.

South Africans weigh in on Busisiwe Mkhwebane's release of alleged bribery audio

Below are some comments:

@NdaedzoNN commented:

"The Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is spilling some beans."

@thobelakahla

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is spitting fire

ANC shocked by untimely death of former Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Ramaphosa sends heartfelt condolences

In another story, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress announced the untimely death of former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who was 59 years old.

According to SABC News, Joemat-Pettersson died in Cape Town on Monday, 5 June. The circumstances around her death are currently unclear.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the former minister's family, especially her sons, Austin and Terrance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News