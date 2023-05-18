PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene has compared Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to former president Jacob Zuma

This comes after it was revealed Gwamanda's academic experience ends at Grade 10

Kunene claims that Gwamanda was appointed by God, which trumps any education

JOHANNESBURG - Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene has come out to the defence of Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda amid the qualification saga blowback.

Kenny Kunene has weighed in on Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda's Grade 10 education saga. Image: @Am_Blujay/Twitter & Rodger Bosch/Getty Images & @PSAFLIVE/Twitter

According to Kunene, the Joburg mayor falls in the ranks of former president Jacob Zuma, who was also an uneducated leader.

Joburg mayor's lack of qualifications exposed

Kunene's comments come after Carte Blanche broadcast an exposé which revealed Gwamanda's highest qualification is Grade 10.

The President of Al-Jama-ah, Genief Hendricks, revealed that he had never seen the Joburg mayor's matric certificate but maintained that Gwamanda completed a senior certificate and a national diploma in business.

Kenny Kunene says Jacob Zuma was a great leader who was ridiculed for being uneducated

In comparing Gwamanda to former president Zuma, Kunene pointed out that Zuma was also ridiculed for not completing his high school education, TimesLIVE reported.

Kunene claimed:

"President Jacob Zuma is one of the great leaders that have come out of this country, a struggle hero, and he was mocked that he’s not educated."

PA deputy leader claims Joburg mayor was anointed by God

The PA deputy leader went on to insist that Gwamanda was "anointed by God", adding:

“When God has anointed you to be a leader, education can do nothing."

Kunene said Gwamanda should be given a chance based on his experience as a councillor and his history as an ex-advisor to the late Joburg mayor, Geoff Makhubo.

South Africans criticise Kenny Kunene for Joburg mayor comments

Below are some comments:

@Foxy24681012 claimed:

"Kenny Kunene has no formal qualifications."

@Wabz2040 stated:

"C'mon, man, this is about verified competencies. He doesn't have a track record to speak of, he cannot be allowed to lead from the heart."

@BlackBeSpoken suggested:

"He must get on a plane where the pilot's only qualification is being god-anointed."

@Matte_Blake asked:

"Would you let a doctor do surgery on you with no education?"

@Robhare7 criticised:

"What a clown, what a clown party, and what clowns vote for them."

