Jacob Zuma has sparked debate with claims that the only way South Africa can progress is by providing free tertiary education

The recently elected Sanco chairperson said that the organisation has a responsibility to pressure government to make free education a reality

South Africans haven't received the comments well, questioning why Zuma didn't spearhead free education when he was president

DURBAN- Former president Jacob Zuma set tongues wagging with claims that South Africa has no hope of developing until tertiary education is free.

Former president Jacob Zuma called for free tertiary education during a Sanco event in Durban. Image: Darren Stewart & Nardus Engelbrecht

The controversial political figure was speaking at a South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) event in Durban on Tuesday, 21 March, when he made these observations.

As the Sanco KZN chairperson, Zuma claims that it's the organisation's responsibility to pressure the government to provide the youth with the best education South Africa has to offer.

Zuma said:

“There is no nation that can be developed or be powerful without educating its youth. In fact, government should force any child to go to school and not wander around.”

Jacob Zuma promised free education after #FeesMustFall protests

The #FeesMustFall movement thrust the financial inaccessibility of higher education into the spotlight in 2015.

Since then, students have routinely protested the cost of tertiary education in South Africa, calling for it to be free.

While he was still president, Zuma declared in 2017 that government would subsidise free education for students who could not afford it.

EWN reported that Zuma's promise contradicted the Heher Commission's findings that the state did not have the capacity to give all students free education.

South Africans debate Zuma's claims that tertiary education should be free

Zuma's claims ruffled a few feathers online, with citizens debating who would pay for the free education and questioning why Zuma didn't follow through on his promise.

Below are some remarks:

@Azruasu questioned:

"Why didn't he implement it when he was president? He's trying to make himself look better than Ramaphosa here. We are not stupid."

@photog_101 refuted:

"Education has never been free and yet SA was developed until you lot got greedy as hell and decided to capture the state!"

@mzansi_we slammed:

"Until there is quality education. We don’t have quality education. But Zuma doesn’t know what is quality and mediocre education."

@tim98503264 jabbed:

"The universities should stop paying staff and taxes, then it can be free!"

@Mlungis20731595 added:

"Free things are and will never be a solution."

@photog_101 complained:

"Nothing in life is free... someone, somewhere is paying for it!"

@12_ads_12 claimed:

"Taxpayers are already paying for R18 million grants monthly. We can't afford to pay off billions of tertiary education fees."

