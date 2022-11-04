The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, or Hawks, captured a state official in Bloemfontein for misappropriating state resources

The 48-year-old official used a government petrol card to allegedly fill up his personal vehicle, spending over R100 000

Free State Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said the man was responsible for fleet and assets at the Director of Public Prosecutions office

BLOEMFONTEIN - Hawks' serious corruption investigation team arrested a 48-year-old state official on Friday, 4 November, for allegedly misusing a government petrol card.

The Hawks nabbed a Bloemfontein government official for spending over R100k on petrol using a state fuel card. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

A preliminary audit by the Director of Public Prosecutions offices in Bloemfontein revealed irregular transactions processed at a filling station in the Free State city.

Free State Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said there are suspicions that the suspect utilised the petrol card to fill his private vehicle with diesel, SowetanLIVE reported.

According to Khaya FM, Singo said the 48-year-old government official was responsible for fleet and assets at the DDP's office in Bloemfontein.

Between December 2020 and October 2022, it is estimated that the suspect spent over R100 000. The government official will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates court on Friday afternoon and fraud charges.

South Africans react to the Hawk arrest of Bloemfonteinstate official

South Africans congratulated the Hawks on doing well in arresting yet another corrupt official.

Here are some reactions:

@ThaCido88 commented:

"He is not the only one. More pressure placed on others."

@ComradeCadre complained:

"Another criminal in public service. Public servants are lawless criminals. Tax money is wasted on the salaries their salaries, overstaffed criminals."

@JelousJulius

"Good job that our SAPS do in our communities and in our country without them, we're nothing."

