Three prisoners escaped from a prison in Tshamutumbu in the early hours of Wednesday morning

The police spokesperson in Limpopo said escapees used a hole inside the prison cell to break free

The three men are considered dangerous, and the police encourage the public to call the police if they are spotted

Three prisoners escaped from police custody in Thohoyandou: Image: @SAPoliceService

THOHOYANDOU - On Wednesday at about 2 am, three dangerous criminals escaped from prison in Tshamutumbu, Limpopo.

Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi, the police spokesperson in Limpopo, said the escapees used a hole inside the holding cell to break free early in the morning, reported News 24.

“The two awaiting trial prisoners, Rulph Chemai aged 19 from Zimbabwe and Nemalale Tshilidzi aged 34, from Vhembe District face charges of house robbery and the third prisoner, Caiphus Kwinda aged 45 was sentenced to life imprisonment (on Tuesday) after he was convicted of indecent assault."

The prisoners will be facing additional charges in relation to their escape. According to IOL, the police have asked for the community's assistance in tracing the escaped prisoners.

Authorities have also warned the public not to approach these dangerous criminals but rather to report their citing to the nearest police station.

South Africans weighed in on the Limpopo prison escape and posted some comments.

@ReginaldSimphi5 said:

"The police must just stand by the river between South Africa and Zimbabwe. Their prayers will be answered."

@LuckyNBUDA84 mentioned:

"Our police are working with criminals."

@muimbi_princem wrote:

"They let them loose. Bag secured."

@AlfredDitsebe asked:

"How did this happen? Where were the police guards?"

@Angelas179 said:

"We can’t blame all crimes on foreigners. Our country is rotten to the core."

@Andy_Khonto7 added:

"Mxm, they did it deliberately!

