The National Department of Health has issued a statement saying that they are aware the unrest that happened in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has resulted in a shortage of infant formula and other food supplies in a number of provinces.

Department of Health urges people to refrain from donating infant formula as it is illegal and unregulated. Image: Christopher Pearce

Source: Getty Images

In a media statement sent to Briefly News, the National Department of Health has warned against receiving or offering donations of infant formula. The department has also warned against buying infant formula online and states that this is illegal.

"Calls for infant formula donations and distribution on social media platforms is illegal," read the statement.

For the management of commercial infant formula, the government has established regulatory frameworks which needed to be upheld and adhered to. As a result, the department recommends that infant formula donations be made through the provincial health departments.

"The Provincial Departments of Health will facilitate receipt of the donated infant formula to ensure compliance to the regulatory framework," read the statement.

Those who would like to make donations will be directed to the appropriate district health official who will assist non-breastfeeding in getting access to infant formula.

Department of health condemns homemade recipes for infant formula

The Department of Health says they are aware of social media promoting recipes for homemade replacement infant formulas. The department that these recipes could be dangerous for babies and could make them severely ill.

"These homemade infant formula recipes might not contain enough or too much of some nutrients and put infants at risk of getting sick and causing diarrhoea," read the statement.

The department urges mothers not to follow any of these recipes shared on social media or feed their infants unsuitable products such as coffee/tea creamers, tea with/without sugar or condensed milk.

The Department of Health and Human Services urges individuals to desist from spreading false information about commercial infant formula donations.

KZN suffers chronic medication shortage and struggles for essentials

Briefly News previously reported that citizens in KwaZulu-Natal are struggling to get goods, food and medicine. Scores of malls are either completely closed or looted and WhatsApp groups are packed with questions about which areas are opened.

Various fuel stations are not open and queues are leading back metres upon metres. TimesLIVE reported that scores of people from KZN made their way to Durban North as a Spar supermarket was reportedly open.

Long queues began to form as anxious residents tried to stock up on fuel, medicine and food. The long queues were short-lived as members of the South African Police Service members compelled management to close the doors of the supermarket.

News24 reported that various pharmacies that were also vaccination sites have also been looted. Cipla, a manufacturer of generic medication in Durban had its factory burnt down. A number of patients in the province are now living life without their chronic medication.

Source: Briefly.co.za