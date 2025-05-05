Sweet Guluva, the winner of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5, is mourning the death of his sister, Lwazi Zwane, as confirmed by a statement from his team

The statement requests fans to respect the family's privacy and allow Sweet Guluva time to grieve

Fans have expressed their heartfelt condolences on social media, offering prayers and support during this difficult time

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva's team has issued a statement announcing the death of the star's sister, Lwazi Zwane. The statement asked fans to bear with the reality television star and his family.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ winner Sweet Guluva has announced his sister Lwazi Zwane's death. Image: @sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Sweet Guluva mourns sister's death

South Africa's star of the moment, Sweet Guluva, real name Akhonamathemba Zwane, is mourning the loss of his sister Lwazi Zwane. The star whose family came into the spotlight after his flashy homecoming celebration from the Big Brother Mzansi show announced the news via a social media statement.

The post shared by Sweet Guluva's team on his various social media platforms confirmed the news and called on fans and followers to give the Big Brother Mzansi winner and his family time to grieve their loss. Part of the statement read:

"We are deeply saddened to share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Sweet Guluva's beloved sister, Lwazi Zwane.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for him and his family, and we kindly ask that you please bear with him as he takes time to mourn and process this great loss."

Fans share heartfelt condolence messages to Sweet Guluva

Social media users love Sweet Guluva. As many may know, fans rallied behind the star when he was in the Big Brother Mzansi competition, sparking outrage among celebrities like Somizi Mhlongo and he's ex-husband, Mohale Motaung.

Many sent heartfelt condolence messages to the star and his family during the difficult mourning period.

@Thandek93893912 said:

"Condolences to the family. We are praying for you and the family. May God keep you strong also give you strength."

@SweetGsFP wrote:

"Your loss is felt by all of us who care about you! May her soul rest in peace! 🕊️"

@Celi2942 commented:

"Condolences to you and the family❤️Our thoughts are with you in this difficult time❤️❤️"

@keletso30933369 added:

"May God give you, your family and loved ones strength in this difficult period of your grief 🙏"

@mamthi_71 said:

"SweetG's will be putting you and your family in their prayers during the difficult time of your grieving 🙏"

@cae1034 added:

"Yoh Nkosi, I send my deepest condolences to the family, and I hope God gives them the strength to face this sad and heartbreaking situation💔"

Fans have reacted to the news of Sweet Guluva's sister's death. Image: @sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle spotted out and about

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's favourite celebrity couple, Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva, attended a star-studded event, and they waltzed hand-in-hand at the event.

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner, Sweet Guluva, and his boo Ashley Ogle stole the show at a gathering. The couple arrived together in the same vehicle and were all over each other at the venue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News