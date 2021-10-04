SAHRC States Mandatory Vaccinations May Be Sound Under SA Constitution

The South African Human Rights Commission has released a statement regarding the mandating of vaccinations within the country

The SAHRC believes that a general law may be instated and that it would not necessarily be an infringement on human rights as it would be passable under the Constitution

The Commission, however, has also urged the South African government to ensure that all avenues are covered in terms of educating communities on the Covid19 vaccine

The SAHRC said that a basic law decreeing that Covid19 vaccines in SA become mandatory is not by definition an infringement on one's human rights. The SAHRC stated that said law would be sound under the South African Constitution.

On the other hand, the SAHRC has made calls for Government to look at all avenues to stimulate optional vaccination first.

The Commission also said that it holds the opinion that Government has yet to do everything to ensure communities are educated and urged to get the vaccine prior to making a decision on mandatory vaccinations.

The SAHRC believes that mandatory vaccines will not necessarily be an infringement on human rights. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

According to IOL, the Human Rights Commission encouraged Government, civil society, organs of state, individuals and businesses to teach those closest to them and those who live around them more about the Covid19 vaccine in order to dispel any panic surrounding the jab.

A report by News24 revealed that the SAHRC explained that Covid19 caused an existential crisis that impacts everyone and compromises both responsibilities and rights therefore, there is a high chance that a general law that mandates vaccinations will be passed.

YouTube is putting an end to vaccine misinformation, removes anti-vax content

In other vaccine news, Briefly News previously reported that YouTube is stepping in to do its part in making sure that vaccine misinformation is removed from its platform.

The video company is planning to remove all videos that are spreading incorrect information about proven vaccines. The scope is not just limited to Covid 19 vaccines but all other vaccines that have been proven scientifically and given approval by the World Health Organization.

YouTube will also make the bold move of removing YouTube channels of some of the most popular anti-vaxxer content creators.

This move comes after social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have been criticised for not doing enough to curb the spread of anti-vax rhetoric on their platforms, according to a report by News24.

Source: Briefly.co.za