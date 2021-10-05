Covid19: Pfizer Jab Protects Against Severe Symptoms for at Least 6 Months

People that have been fully vaccinated by the Pfizer vaccine will be protected against infection and hospitalisation

The efficacy of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine lasts for at least six months, this is according to a peer-reviewed journal The Lancet

The data comes from research taken from about a third of peeps who were fully vaccinated in southern California, USA

Recent reports have revealed that after receiving the second Pfizer BioNTech Covid19 vaccine, efficacy lasts for at least six months. The effectiveness fell from 88% to 47% just six months after the second dose.

The news follows information that was publicised on Monday, 4 October. It follows United States health authorities taking into consideration the possibility of booster shots. Prior information gathered from trials has revealed that vaccinations safeguard patients from hospitalisation.

The Lancet's study calculates the efficacy of the jab in a real-world situation. Pfizer alongside Kaiser Permanente studied information from 3.4 million people residing in southern California. Approximately one-third of the residents were full vaxxed by August this year.

Recent data has revealed that the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine last for at least six months. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

A report by EWN revealed that around three to four months after receiving their second jab, people were about 73% safeguarded from Covid19 infections and 90% safeguarded against being hospitalised. Although the protection is high, safeguarding against the Delta variant fell by 40% through five months but hospitalisation protection against all Covid19 variants stayed high.

According to Reuters, the information provided proposes that the decrease is owing to the diminishing in efficacy rather than the variants becoming more contagious.

