Lady Zamar opened up about taking a break from music after coming back with a new project titled Royal Flush

The singer is often in headlines following the sexual assault allegations she made against musician Sjava

Zamar talked about the backlash she faced in 2020 after being the target of a lot of harassment from online users

Lady Zamar is back with new music after years of not making anything new. The songstress recently opened up about the struggles she faced in 2020.

Lady Zamar is back in music with a new EP and opened up to the public about her experiences in 2020. Image: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar talked about how harmful Twitter can be. She also admitted to making decisions that she regrets.

Lady Zamar talks about facing Twitter's toxicity in 2020

According to TimesLIVE Lady Zamar yes back on the music scene after three years. Speaking to the publication that is Zamar admitted that she has been through a lot. She said:

“I came from being a smarty pants know-it-all that was super naive to being a person who totally understands the balance of things and is sort of street smart,”

TimesLIVE reported that Lady Zamar admitted she was at the worst part of her life journey in 2020. The songstress was subject to much criticism after accusing Sjava of a sexual crime against her. Even before the accusations, Zamar was a trending topic on Twitter, where she was subjected to negative comments about her body, skin and appearance in general.

The Collide hitmaker admits that she knew Twitter could be a toxic space that could cause people a lot of distress, but she liked it because she wanted people to look up to her and wanted to provide a platform that could be beneficial. She said:

"I sat back and thought this could have been avoided had I said no a little louder. It could've been avoided, but it wasn't because we're all doing this life thing for the very first time. I had to accept that I made mistakes, what other people have done is not on me, but I'm responsible for my life.”

Lady Zamar says her latest work is also about love and self-awareness inspired by the support she felt when she turned to her family during the difficult time. Many fans have shown much love for the music she recently released.

@mel_karna commented:

"This track is on repeat in my car constantly…. Love it!"

@pitsyonline commented:

"Beautiful my sister."

@ko.ki8637 commented:

"Love your sweet voice."

@i_am_geegee_ commented:

"We love you."

@idreambig.za commented:

"We're ready!"

@thembablessed_1 commented:

"The Queen is doing it again."

@neilsibiya20 commented:

"Miss you on the charts."

