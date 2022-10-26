Lady Zamar has taken to social media to express her unconventional views on how relationships should work

The famous songstress concentrated on how men should behave and contribute to their relationships

Netizens were not pleased with her tweet because Lady Zamar had previously made headlines for accusing Sjava of sexual assault without providing any evidence

Lady Zamar's latest Twitter post has angered South Africans.

Lady Zamar isn't going to get a break from being dragged by social media users for falsely accusing Sjava of forcing himself on her any time soon.

Every time the Collide hitmaker posts something, netizens always find a way to sneak in the serious allegations she made about SJava years ago.

Lady Zamar recently shared her thoughts on how romantic relationships should work. She focused primarily on what men should be contributing. Lady Zamar stated:

"My unpopular opinion: men are the foundation of everything in relationships… a man leads, provides and protects!"

Lady Zamar shared the following trending post on Twitter:

Sjava's loyal fans drag Lady Zamar

@08MMZ said:

"If only you had applied this before accusing Sjava."

@medicinemigco shared:

"Wena, you're a foundation of false sexual assault cases."

@BhenguDee posted:

"A girl that can lie about being sexuall* assaulted in a country with high sexual assault stats and innocent men behind bars for things they didn’t do is a foundation for all things evil!"

@ThePurposeMag wrote:

"But you never recognise that nonsense on Sjava, so we can't be fooled by an attention seeker."

@ISomsila replied:

"That's exactly why Sjava provided you with his wife."

@CotozaM commented:

"Then you accuse them of sexual assault when you no longer get to use them for that."

@GladsonSibiya also said:

"And what’s your opinion about girls who falsely accuse men of sexual assault, what should happen to them?"

@Umhabulo also shared:

"It's a pity we lead, provide, and they follow.......jiki jiki Case 46664, Mr too Ambitious, stand-up."

@S1971Charcoal also posted:

"I lost the respect for you a long time ago."

@BukhoKobus also wrote:

"Not from you, Xokindini. We are still waiting for your public apology on Sjava."

@Zakhele00250323 added:

"That's rich coming from you sisi"

Mzansi reflects on Lady Zamar's music career

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans took to social media to reflect on Lady Zamar's career. Most people shared that the singer's career took a nosedive after she "falsely" accused Sjava of forcing himself on her.

Popular Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 sparked the conversation when he claimed that Lady Zamar's career has faded.

Other social media users took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app and agreed that the songstress is no longer popular. They claimed her songs no longer play on the radio and at parties after she allegedly tried to destroy Sjava's career.

