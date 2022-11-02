A woman shared a video of herself doing some unconventional things in a psych ward which left the internet defeated

The short video quickly went viral with over 4.5 million views, with peeps across the world talking about mental health

Netizens loved the energy the video gave off and shared their own experiences with the same place the lady is in

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A woman shared a clip of herself literally bouncing off the walls in a psych ward which left netizens worldwide defeated.

A lady shared a video of her in a psych ward, and peeps found it utterly hilarious. Images: taylahs_journey/ TikTok, Kanok Suliaman/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

taylahs_journey shared the clip of herself and shared it on TikTok, where it quickly went viral, clocking in over 4.5 million views. The clip also brought about a passionate discussion about their experiences in a psych ward.

The clip itself is super short and starts off with a message about her parents being worried about her being in that place. It then quickly cuts away to her bouncing off the walls in a somewhat hilarious fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Peeps thought that the lady was having a good time, and some of them were impressed. Some folks who worked at a psych ward also gave their two cents about the clip. See the comments below:

J said:

"I feel like this is harder than it looks."

Lori Rhineer mentioned:

"I'm pretty sure Michael Phelps would be impressed about that back-and-forth thing."

Paige Mitchell asked:

"So this is what they mean when they say someone is bouncing off the walls? "

Sophie Osborne commented:

"I can just imagine the staff looking through the window like, 'she’s doing it again' "

thesludge shared:

"This is what healing looks like idc what anyone says "

Kaitlyn posted:

"As someone who worked in psych wards, the accuracy made me laugh so hard "

Kynzie King said:

"The kids called it wall surfing at the facility I worked at, I was very impressed "

Tuesday commented:

"My school had to have an assembly bc people were skipping class to do this. like 30 kids at a time."

Carmita mentioned:

"That's impressive actually "

Funny man Alphi Sipho complains about weekends being only 30 minutes long, needs SA government to intervene

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that whether you are a pupil, student, employee, or employer many of us can’t help but look forward to the weekend after a long and busy week. But it rarely ever feels like it is long enough to fully relax and unwind, does it?

For popular TikTok content creator Alphi Sipho Mkhwanazi, the weekends are 30 minutes long and that is just unacceptable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News