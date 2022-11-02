A man's hilarious inside joke about load-shedding had SA howling because of how immensely relatable it was

South Africa has witnessed its worst bout of electricity shortages in years, forcing peeps to adapt to it in many ways

Folks had a lot to talk about, considering the issue is something that affects everyone almost every day

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A man's side-splitting joke about load-shedding had South Africans howling because of how relatable the struggle is.

A gent's inside joke about load-shedding made Mzansi cackle because of the relatable issue. Images: zeno.za/ TikTok

Source: UGC

zeno.za is the man depicting the issue many Mzansi peeps deal with. The short TikTok video summarises the anxiety folks across the country feel when the dreaded time for the lights to go off finally hits, which doesn't sometimes happen, adding to more frustration.

Load-shedding has become a norm for many peeps who aren't wealthy enough to purchase a generator. The country has witnessed the worst blackout it has faced in recent memories, and the end doesn't seem to be near.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The new normal has forced South Africans to work around not having any electricity at home, often sitting in the dark for a long time. Peeps shared other things they felt or did when the time for the electricity to go off came.

See the comments below:

maggiebtfly said:

"Making sure there is just enough water in for a cup, so it boils faster."

Jayne M mentioned:

"For some reason I charge my phone as if those 2 or 3 minutes before lights out would make any difference."

drpadima commented:

"This is an actual true story..."

Just Curious shared:

"Why are you airing our laundry?"

natasha kruger posted:

"So true. My airfryer can also cook my food in record time before the load-shedding slot."

bradwin goliath said:

"This would have been funnier had the lights gone out after 30 seconds. 'Cause that's what normally would happen."

pitbull natsu mentioned:

"Yeah... Happened tonight. Normally mine goes off at that exact moment."

Buzz88 commented:

"Literally me this evening."

Funny man Alphi Sipho complains about weekends being only 30 minutes long, needs SA government to intervene

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that whether you are a pupil, student, employee or employer, many of us can’t help but look forward to the weekend after a long and busy week. But it rarely ever feels like it is long enough to fully relax and unwind, does it?

For popular TikTok content creator Alphi Sipho Mkhwanazi, the weekends are 30 minutes long, and that is just unacceptable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News