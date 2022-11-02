TikTok content creator Alphi Sipho Mkhwanazi posted a video expressing his frustrations about weekends

In the clip, he can be heard stating that weekends have become 30 minutes long and the government of this country isn’t doing anything about it

Many Mzansi peeps gathered in the comments to share similar sentiments and crack witty jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Whether you are a pupil, student, employee, or employer many of us can’t help but look forward to the weekend after a long and busy week. But it rarely ever feels like it is long enough to fully relax and unwind, does it?

TikTok content creator Alphi Sipho Mkhwanazi needs SA government to do something about weekends in this country. Image: @alphi_sipho/TikTok

Source: UGC

For popular TikTok content creator Alphi Sipho Mkhwanazi, the weekends are 30 minutes long and that is just unacceptable.

In a hilarious video, Alphi Sipho is seen looking very frustrated as he complains about how weekends have become 30 minutes long and the government of this country isn’t saying anything.

“When will government TAKE A STAND??? ,” he captioned the TikTok video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many netizens could relate to his pain and frustrations as they took to the comments section to complain and respond with wit and banter.

user Chef Mbuks said:

“That time uMonday eyedwa uthatha 72hours .”

Nkuli reacted:

“Waze wangiqeda .”

Zazy_91 responded:

“ANC uthule du .”

lindo ndlovu said:

“And uthule umphathi wethu Uthule .”

Sethembiso replied:

“Uthule du lowo nalezizalukazi zakhe namawigi atshekile .”

Yellow-Mellow Moloi commented:

“Baya yidla Imali Yama weekend sithule nje siyabuka.”

user2297583042970 Sis Brandy said:

“Bathulile and President Cyril naye uthe cwaka .”

MbeswaH replied:

“ vele akanandaba lo Government nxaaa.”

Alphi Sipho Mkhwanazi talks hosting this year’s extravagant red carpet streaming on TikTok

In a separate article, Briefly News reported that predictions can now stop as the hosts of this year's SAMA28 ceremony have finally been announced. After successfully hosting #SAMA24 and #SAMA25, comedian Mpho Popps, who is no stranger to commanding a crowd, is back this year.

Popps will be joined by Robot Boii, the Salary Salary hitmaker whose dance challenge is sweeping social media.

Alphi Sipho Mkwanazi, everyone's favourite TikTok content creator, rounds out the perfect team. Alphi is expected to host the red carpet, which will be streamed live. These types of events usually go for well-known artists to draw a crowd, but with the significant online following Alphi has, he's the perfect fit for an event of this calibre.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News