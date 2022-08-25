#SAMA28 is finally here; the hosts for the extravagant ceremony have been announced, and Mzansi could not be happier

Mpho Popps returns to the legendary award show alongside entertainer Robot Boii and TikTok sensation Alphi Sipho Mkwanazi

Briefly News spoke with Alphi, who is currently Mzansi's favourite TikTok content creator with a large number of trending sounds on the platform

Alphi Sipho Mkhwanazi has been announced as the #SAMA28 red carpet host.

Predictions can now stop as the hosts of this year's SAMA28 ceremony have finally been announced.

After successfully hosting #SAMA24 and #SAMA25, comedian Mpho Popps, who is no stranger to commanding a crowd, is back this year.

Popps will be joined by Robot Boii, the Salary Salary hitmaker whose dance challenge is sweeping social media.

Alphi Sipho Mkwanazi, everyone's favourite TikTok content creator, rounds out the perfect team. Alphi is expected to host the red carpet, which will be streamed live. These types of events usually go for well-known artists to draw a crowd, but with the significant online following Alphi has, he's the perfect fit for an event of this calibre.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Alphi expressed gratitude for the opportunity. Despite having years of experience hosting crowds, he is still nervous about taking over from previous hosts such as Moshe Ndiki. He is, however, grateful for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"I've been MCing events for over 10 years and that has allowed me to gain confidence to handle an audience of any size and calibre. I see the SAMAs as yet another opportunity to allow South Africa to experience my craft and enjoy it," said Alphi.

Despite the pressure of hosting such events, Alphi has assured his fans that they can expect the same old him from his viral TikTok video. The social media sensation said fans should expect relatable humour and comic relief on the iconic night.

Alphi's TikTok journey

The star's path to success has not been without challenges. Even his budding TikTok career took off as a result of a video about his struggles with body weight.

"People immediately related to that video because all of us have those sorts of issues. That's when people shared it all over and then my account immediately blew up."

Here is a glimpse of Alphi's funny videos posted on Instagram:

What sets Alphi apart from other popular TikTok content creators?

Alphi says his unique selling point is his relatability and authenticity. According to Alphi, shared lived experiences, not the perfect life, are what people want to see online.

Alphi's future plans for his flourishing media career

The media sensation believes that the sky is his limit. He has always wanted to work in broadcasting, and TikTok has greatly aided him in achieving that goal.

"I have 2 TV shows under my belt (Let there be laughter on 1Gospel and Umthwalo which will be airing soon on Mzansi Magic). Radio is also on the horizon and I am definitely sure that people will be hearing and seeing me on a regular basis by early next year."

Black Coffee to be honoured with international achievement award at #SAMA28 for major contribution in SA music

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Black Coffee will be given flowers while he can still smell them at the South African Music Awards.

The talented musician is set to receive the International Achievement Award at this year's ceremony. This comes after a string of notable big wins over the course of his over a decade-old career.

The Ibiza DJ has received many accolades that he is now considered one of South Africa's legends. These include becoming the first Mzansi DJ to perform at Coachella and the first African DJ to win a BET award. This year, he made history by winning a Grammy for his album Subconsciously. Black Coffee was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

