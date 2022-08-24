A man having troubles on the relationship streets went from being taken to returned in a deeply relatable and funny video

Mjolo is a topic that most South Africans are all too familiar with, with many highs and lows trickling into many relationships

Mzansi gathered within the comment section to share the same pain as the broken-hearted guy comically captured in the video

A victim of mjolo took to the digital space to share that he went from being taken to being returned in a hilarious video.

A broken-hearted dude with an amazing sense of humour shared how he went from being taken to returned. Images: wade.cloete/ TikTok

The clip was posted by wade.cloete, who has amassed a considerable following on TikTok, where he shares comical videos about relatable day-to-day situations.

Mjolo can be tricky to navigate, with many hurdles in the journey that are largely unexpected sometimes. One moment you're in a safe, secure and loving relationship, and the next, you're single, wondering what actually happened.

The video starts with the gent happy in his car while his then-girlfriend took a video of him, and in the next frame, he's sitting on the floor eating industrial-sized snacks.

Mzansi's broken-hearted gathered around to share their relationship woes through laughs and relatable jokes. Check the comments below:

Tsikira Bridgette shared:

"Mina they said we taking a break but I didn't have a lunchbox, now I'm stuck Hope the break is short."

Abby abs said:

"Mara we told you mos, anywho we move. Welcome back home."

Tums The Narrator mentioned:

"No I didn’t deserve to die in laughter like this "

Snashy_white commented:

"Ahhhh, welcome back to singleville, your membership was never cancelled it was just put on hold, now it shall continue "

sinenhlanhlagwal5 shared:

" wait they returned you with the snacks?"

Angie Besson said:

"Welcome back, they returned me last week "

