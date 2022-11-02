A beautiful attorney took to social media to share some photos of herself ahead of her court case

Noluthando Ndabezitha said that she was ready to "dissolve marriage" which is the legal term and process of ending a marriage

Several Mzansi men couldn’t help but take the opportunity to shoot their shot and even propose marriage to her

A beautiful and successful attorney, Noluthando Ndabezitha (@NoluNdabezitha) caused quite a stir on the social media streets after sharing about her next case.

A beautiful divorce attorney had Mzansi men ready to propose to her.

Taking to Twitter she posted two gorgeous photos of herself looking lovely in a black dress and lawyer attire at court. She captioned the post:

“Ready to dissolve marriage ‍⚖️.”

Dissolution is the formal, legal ending of a marriage by a court, commonly called a divorce. A dissolution of marriage completely ends your legal relationship as spouses and ends your marriage.

Briefly News previously reported on how the Middleburg woman earlier this year took to social media to tell users that she had won a big case as a defense lawyer and they could not be happier.

In true Mzansi fashion, many users couldn’t help but admire Noluthando’s beauty, with several men using the opportunity to shoot their shot and even propose marriage to her.

@qx0e730 commented:

“As you are dissolving marriages, do you perhaps get a hit on by the fresh brother you have just released from his own?”

@African_Spring said:

“That dress though.”

@K_laniM wrote:

“Waze wamuhleke Noluthando obhidlizayo I'm not a fan of marriage shame, I feel like we forcing it just because... I mean skhule saz kuth umshado isbusiso kodwa manje sekungath it's some sort of achievement.”

@LUNGA_ONLY reacted:

“Muqeda ukubahlukanisa. Shlangane kwa Ndabazabantu, siyoshada ‍♂️.”

@Bongani17380445 responded:

“I'm with you on that one counsel, I mean it's not like they were happy and stuff .”

@Nyanomtu wrote:

“You dissolve my marriage I marry you.”

