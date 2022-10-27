A young lady accidentally cleaned her bowels with a speciality mineral water on her trip to Italy

Her error made her understand the world doesn't revolve around English speakers and the importance of reading and understanding other languages

Mzansi people shared funny jokes and memes of what was to follow after she downed half of the water

Woman mistakes laxatives for water on her trip to Italy. Image: @julia_mavhungu

Source: Twitter

A woman @julia_muvhungu shared with her Twitter followers a mistake she made on her trip to Italy. She said she mistakenly bought Fonte Essenziale mineral water, which relieves constipation, thinking it was normal water at an Italian store.

In her post, she wrote that she drank almost half of the water, and one of the store's employees alerted her that she should take it on the water because it serves as a laxative.

South Africans commented about her hilarious blunder and suggested that she find the nearest toilet before embarrassing herself in public.

The young woman mentioned she checked the bottle and said that it would be helpful if Italian companies added English to their products for the convenience of foreign customers.

Her mistake reminded people to learn a few important phrases when visiting a country where they don't speak English or risk having a crappy day.

Check out some of the funny comments below:

@BerryWiwi said:

"Molefe, don’t run."

@MoPride_ mentioned:

"Murife's stomach is about to start racing. "

@k_midlands asked:

"What kind of laxative taste like water though? There's a lot going on here?"

@BrianGCN wrote:

"It’s natural mineral water, which they claim has a laxative effect. They hope this marketing will make them stand out from the hundreds of other water bottling companies."

@SamaniZA1 tweeted:

"It's always a good idea to clean your stomach when in a foreign country. Your ancestors were telling you to do it without you even realizing it. "

@greatthemba12 said:

"Had similar experience years back. The language barrier can be a huge thing."

@Camberry_cam posted:

"I think we've all had some experience if you've travelled overseas."

Source: Briefly News