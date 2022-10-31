A lady showed the difference between how she and her white bae eat pap in a video peppered with different languages worldwide

Interracial relationships are still uncommon in South Africa, but some couples have become popular such as Siya and Rachel Kolisi

Folks had a lot to say about the clip, with many asking questions about how she was able to scoop up the hot pap

A lady took a video of the difference between how she and her bae eat pap, and Netizens worldwide were utterly curious about the cultural mix.

A woman made a lovely clip showing the difference between how she and her bae eat pap, drawing many questions from peeps online. Images: toast_with_himee/ TikTok

toast_with_himee shared the now-viral clip on TikTok, where it has accumulated over 5 million views and over 3 thousand comments as well, bringing about massive discussions on interracial mingling and things of the ilk.

The clip shows the pair eating a very African dish starring flavoursome meat and some soft, steaming hot pap placed to the side of it. In a very unconventional move, the woman's bae uses a fork and knife to eat the pap, which is really peculiar in South African peeps' eyes.

The lady eats it as she has been for her entire life and scoops up the food easily. The clip was adored by folks who were curious about the cultural mix. See the responses below:

Sam said:

"Man is FOCUSED, and he's appreciating the food ❤️"

ophelia mentioned:

"Looks like he’s enjoying it to me "

Shae commented:

"How are we ignoring how hot that food looks "

Guyver106 posted:

"Bro is thinking it's just mash and chicken "

DjeynabaTheGreat ‍♀️ shared:

"He hasn’t took his eyes off the plate once he’s intrigued "

Rachel said:

"Leave him alone He is enjoying it."

**** mentioned:

"The biggest concern for me here is how hot that food is, and you're both eating it with no hesitation."

Dani commented:

"For me it's the fact that food is steaming hot, but there is no hesitation. my fingers could never."

