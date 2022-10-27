A loving dad went viral online for giving her daughter a heartfelt period package seeing that her friend started hers

The post sparked a conversation about good parenting and how it isn't too common among men in South Africa

Mzansi's ladies commended the man for being so caring and understanding, while some even called him the best father

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A kind and considerate father went viral for giving his daughter a heartfelt period package seeing that her friend already started hers.

A caring dad gave her daughter a period package, warming the hearts of many proud South Africans. Images: Sthe Ndashe/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Sthe Ndashe also wrote a sweet message on a card that was given to her alongside the many goodies. The honest message about him being scared but still being so proud and supportive of her growing daughter also touched many who adored the Facebook post.

The care package was not only filled with the necessary products for when her period comes but was also filled with sweets, chocolates and even a teddy bear thrown into the mix. This time in a young girl's life can be scary for some, but the dad ensured she was set.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The gesture inspired a small dialogue on what makes a good father among the women and some men of South Africa, and most peeps applauded the initiative. See the comments below:

KiCy Gates commented:

"A symbol of hope and that not all men are God bless, sir "

Lulu Msebi MamBhele Mdidimba mentioned:

"Give this dad a round of applause What a dad."

Judy Mabona said:

"This is beautiful, daddy... We need more like you... God bless you ❤️"

Amukelani Nyathi Zamukelo shared:

"Ncooooooooh this is cute "

Phumla Ndlovu posted:

"You are one of the greatest daddies I know, keep it up Please buy her Kotex brand pads, because with always brand most girls get rash."

Kgadi Rameetse said:

"You are the world’s greatest "

Msaty Maboi mentioned:

"You deserve a bells daddy."

Thandeka Xaba commented:

"This is so beautiful. Congrats Unathi, for such a wonderful and Caring Dad."

Gorgeous woman in construction has many complimenting her beauty after posting pic wearing reflector jacket

In another story, Briefly News reported that it’s fantastic to see more women pursuing careers in civil engineering, construction, carpentry and more, with these jobs slowly becoming less ‘male-dominated’.

One stunning young lady took to social media to post a picture of herself in a reflector jacket, looking gorgeous, feminine and ready to take on the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News