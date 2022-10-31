A delighted attorney shared an adorable snap of his wife and daughter and let netizens know his spouse allowed him to have a second one

The act of polygamy is not entirely taboo in South Africa, but a large majority of women would never agree to it

The announcement had South Africans in a state of tremendous disbelief, which brought about a discussion on the topic

An incredibly delighted attorney took to the socials to share a beautiful snap of her wife and daughter in matching outfits and to announce that his wife has allowed him to take on a second one.

@Nape_MM is the joyful gent who shared the news and, judging by the snaps on his account, is quite the successful litigation lawyer. The proud husband shared the news on Twitter, and polarizing views soon followed.

Polygamy is something most South Africans are familiar with. The former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, is perhaps one of the more famous examples of a polygamist, having multiple wives and fathering many children.

Some women would actually like a man preoccupied with another woman for less stress, while most women outright oppose the act. Peeps on the blue bird app had a lot to say about it. See the comments below:

@Mamphegoo said:

"It's a good thing, a man is way too much for one woman."

@Tlago946992631 mentioned:

"That is a woman of integrity she is not threatened by anyone I applaud her woman of substance "

@Madam_Candice shared:

@Mpho_RD commented:

"Give her permission for polyandry as well."

@am_aphiwebokwe said:

"I also want my husband to take a second wife as soon as we are financially stable… and I’ve decided I will not listen to people’s opinions about Polygamy..."

@RTmmane posted:

@zack_nator mentioned:

"Wa batlahala men’s conference please grootman "

@rationalza asked:

"I’m genuinely curious. Why do you want to take a second wife?"

