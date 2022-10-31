Tito Mboweni had no idea who Patrick Bond was so he took to social media to get the low down from his people

Posing the question on Twitter, Tito wanted to know who the man was and what it is that he gets up to that has him the talk of Mzansi

Mzansi peeps prayed Tito was joking, as there is no way someone involved in SA government doesn’t know who Bond is

Tito Mboweni might be a social media hit. However, that does not mean that he is up to date with everything… clearly. Our main man asked his people who Patrick Bond was and got dished a cold hand of trolling.

Tito Mboweni had no idea who Patrick Bond was until Mzansi filled him in on Twitter. Image: Twitter / Tito Mboweni and UJ Official website

Source: Twitter

When politicians or, in this case, ex-politicians are oblivious to pressing matters or things that are actually making an impact, it reminds citizens why we are in the mess that we are.

Tito took to Twitter to find out some information on a man named Patrick Bond. Sipping the tea spilt on social media definitely gives a tastier cup than what you’ll find on google.

“Who is Patrick Bond? What’s he up to?”

Just in case you are in the same boat as old Tito, here is a very brief insight into who Patrick Bond is. He is a fearless professor and researcher at the University of Johannesburg in the Department of Sociology. Bond has uncovered some pressing issues in government all over the world and does not beat around the bush when presenting his findings.

Some say he has told the story of how the SA government has failed its people.

The people of Mzansi respond to Tito with sarcasm

Not knowing who Bond is when you are part of the political realm is just wow. Mzansi citizens could not believe it, so they trolled Tito, giving him ridiculously sarcastic responses to his question.

Take a look:

@NhlanhlaGMtsha2 said:

“He's your worst nightmare the reason you wake up at midnight and cook your chicken garlic ”

@miczino said:

“I checked for you. He is not on twitter too. Hai a Ke tsebe Sir.”

@SiyabongaBiyel6 said:

“Can someone wake up the Governor please.”

@esme_merwe said:

“Could he be related to James Bond?”

@Themba76597816 said:

“I hope your joking. Who doesn't Patrick Bond really!!!”

@SAProjectz said:

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni calls for e-toll refund and asks Dali Mpofu to represent him in court

In other Tito news, Briefly News reported that former finance minister Tito Mboweni believes he should receive a refund after recently settling his R500 e-toll bill.

Mboweni took to social media to praise Godongwana’s “impressive” medium-term budget policy statement. He said he had been a law-abiding citizen who paid his e-tolls and believed he should be refunded.

The former politician jokingly said he would head to court to get a refund. He also tagged Advocate Dali Mpofu in his tweet. According to TimesLIVE, Mboweni previously urged motorists to pay their e-tolls and said citizens must pay if they wanted good infrastructure.

Source: Briefly News