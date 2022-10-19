A Ford Ranger got stolen from a petrol station and the swift crime was caught on camera and shared online

Twitter account @VehicleTrackerz shared the shocking footage showing how easy it was for the man to take the car

The people of Mzansi feel that crime is getting far too easy and that videos like this one are a major concern

While Ford Rangers are one of the highest risk vehicles for theft, seeing how easy it was for a man to take the car in broad day light was a real shocker.

Ford Ranger's are high risk in Mzansi and this scene showed people why. Image: Twitter / @VehicleTrackerz

Crime in South Africa is skyrocketing and the people have little to no faith in it getting better. So, when they see clips like this one, it throws them into a panic.

Twitter account @VehicleTrackerz shared a clip showing a man casually steeling a Ford Ranger from an Engen Garage. He literally walked up to the car, got in and drive off. Total shocker!

“Ford Ranger stolen at Engen Garage...”

The people of Mzansi cannot believe their eyes

If you did not see the man being shady for a split second, or if you weren’t told it was a jacking, you’d honestly never know. The man stole the car so quickly that it left many in shock.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Mbegabulawe said:

“Imagine coming out of wherever you are coming from having promised your fellas you will be there in 15 minutes, then boom the car is gone!”

@bosyannete said:

“Insurance must be crazy high on these vehicles now, the customer always bears the brunt.”

@DenisMunuhe said:

“Was the engine running? That was smooth. Robbery without violence.”

@MsuthuSA said:

“Should start showing us the owners reaction when they come out.”

@wise30152072 said:

“So easy like that, as if the keys were left inside.”

@ThisIsMduh said:

“As painful as it is, I have no choice but to sell my Ford Ranger ”

