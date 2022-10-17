The Four Ways Farmers Market is no longer just for families; apparently, it is a vibe where people groove too

Twitter user @IvanBreytenbach was angered by a clip of a large group doing the viral Hamba Wena dance challenge at the market

Seeing the man’s complaint had some agreeing with him, but the majority letting him know there’s another side to the market

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

While some people are in awe when an entire crowd breaks out into a viral dance, and some are just not. One man was unhappy when a large group of people started doing the Hamba Wena dance challenge at the Four Ways Farmers Market.

Twitter user @IvanBreytenbach is not okay with the grooves that have inhibited the Four Ways Farmers Market. Image: Twitter / @IvanBreytenbach

Source: Twitter

The Four Ways Farmers Market has become a hot spot for youth who have decided to turn it into a place to turn up, and this has angered families who went there for a peaceful day out.

Twitter user @IvanBreytenbach shared a clip of a large group doing the viral Hamba Wena dance challenge at the Four Ways Farmers Market. She feels there needs to be more control as his “quiet chill spots to have some brunch” has been disturbed.

“Yeah gatekeeping is necessary. Let's get a WhatsApp group for all the people who want to go to quiet chill spots to have some brunch.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The people of Mzansi share their thoughts on the matter

While a rare few were right there with the man, most claimed that there are two sides to the market – one for the groove and one for families. The owners did it like this so everyone could enjoy the market.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@enovaloyi said:

“The owner is happy, watched a clip where he was thanking them and going on about how they were trending, and how he's gonna improve things for them, so if the owner is happy, ain’t nothing anyone can do.”

@CallmeNthabi said:

“It's a five minute drive from my place. I stopped going.”

@halick_moosa said:

“The owners allowed for this, the owners want this, the owners catered for this. Send your hate in their direction.”

@paleramzz said:

“I second this ”

@MazSips said:

“This ain’t it guy. There are two sections to the Farmers market and if you actually went there you would know this? Stop with the fake outrage for likes my guy, go and touch some grass.”

@Terrypedia said:

“But there are two sides, the chilled side and the groove side. Stop spreading fake news.”

Video of lady busting some vibey moves at a local farmers market divides SA: Family outing turned into groove

In related news, Breifly News reported that it seems like those who party for a ‘living’ are trying to turn everything up. A video showing a woman busting some not-family-safe moves at a farmers market has a lot of people hanging their heads in shame.

Gone are the days when public humiliation was a thing. Nowadays, people will do whatever they want, wherever they want and have zero care while doing it.

Twitter user @AvelaMAwisa shared a clip showing a beautiful woman who got the crowd's attention at a local farmers market when she decided to bust some spicy moves. Guuuurl, maybe you took the wrong turn, that ain’t the groove.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News