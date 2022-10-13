A massive fight broke out at a convenience store where several people got seriously beaten up with weapons

The mayhem started in the store unexpectedly, and there was no one trying to calm the situation

The video of the fight is circulating on social media, and people commented that it was a perfect chance to walk out with some free goodies.

A massive fight broke out at a Pharmacy, with both men and women going at each other. Image: @EssBeeSaid

Source: UGC

A huge fight broke out at a Walmart convenience store in America, and a bunch of people inside the store started hitting each other. It was chaotic as some women were kicked in the head, and others were hit with heavy objects.

The video of the brawl was posted by Suzy Bee on Twitter and gained many people's attention online as they wondered what started the altercation.

No security or police were in sight as the customers mercilessly went at each other. One customer used the fire extinguisher at some point to keep her attackers away.

Netizens thought the whole incident looked like a scene from The Purge where everyone just lost their minds committing crimes without fear of any repercussions.

Check out the linked video here.

Read some of the comments from people online reacting to the wild video:

@kimallur asked:

"When I go to Walmart, people don’t even talk loud. How does this happen to y’all?"

@pretty_cellaa said:

"Walmart is the trenches, the ghetto, the swamps."

@ITCryptoRocket1 mentioned:

"It’s good to see black folk out here lifting each other up."

@BoatsNHoes___ posted:

"Me fighting a Walmart employee that’s keeping me from scanning a PS5 as an orange."

@Just_Dellie suggested:

"Lmao, if you know you don’t have underwear on please refrain from fighting that day. Her booty is all out this is wild!"

@Dreamzybils added:

"Anywhere they’re doing shameless things. Look closely it’s always black Americans."

@Austin_Da_God tweeted:

"I’m stuffing my pockets while everybody else is distracted."

@202antt shared:

"This is going to be me and my sisters running out with our cart full of unpaid items."

