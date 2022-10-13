Living in Durban will have you learning survival skills like never before, and one man wants to take it a step further

A man claims that dating should depend on the resources someone has to offer, like backup power and water supplies

Having lived the struggle, many Durbanites took to the comment section to have a good chuckle at the relevance of the funny clip

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Durban has been through some stuff in 2022. From the looting to flooding to major blackouts, it has been a years! One guy is no longer playing around and feels that checkboxes for dating should now include things like inverters and JoJo tanks.

One guy has different priorities when it comes to dating now that he has lived the multiple struggles thrust upon Durban in 2022. Image: Twitter / @RoryPetzer

Source: Twitter

When you constantly have no water, power, or even grocery store access, your priorities change. This guy is on to something, and people are right there with him.

Twitter user @RoryPetzer shared a clip of a man claiming what he feels dating in Durban in 2022 should look like. While you used to ask about babies, five-year plans, and whatnot, our guy feels that the real questions nowadays should be things like; “Do you have an inverter?”, “Got JoJo tanks?”, “Does someone in your family own a petrol station?”

Hilarious but on point!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi were ended by the hilarious and relevant clip

While the clip suggestions sound totally ridiculous, they are so relevant. If you live in KZN, then you will understand the struggle. People took to the comment section to have a good laugh.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Babeswitdaheat said:

“petrol station. Very very important ”

@CeciliaPretori9 said:

“This is so true”

@MahadeoSeems said:

“The other famous nouveau age dating question. Do you have WiFi at your house♀️”

@mammachefjozi said:

“’Do you have a Checkers xtra savings card?’ These are the real survival skills we need to be checking!”

@AkhumoKay said:

“If that ain't the gospel... ”

@FaithHebrews said:

Hebana: Woman forced to quarantine withther blind date after her city goes into lockdown

In other news, Briefly News reported that the idea of a blind date is already nerve wrecking enough so you can imagine the shock of a 34-year-old woman who was forced to quarantine with her blind date after their city went into lockdown while they were together.

It is reported that the woman had been having dinner at her date's home when the city suddenly banned all residents from travelling.

She took to Douyin, China's version of TikTok, to share videos of the unusual ordeal. In the clips she can be seen documenting the meals he has been preparing for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News