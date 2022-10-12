One poor Mzansi woman got the shock of her life when her husband sprung the idea of polygamy on her

Twitter user @Motla_M claims that hubby went away for business and returned wanting a second wife

The people of Mzansi let the good sis know their thoughts in the comment section, some for it and others against

While polygamy is nothing new in Mzansi, when you are in a monogamous marriage and then your husband springs polygamy on you, it could come as a bit of a shock.

Twitter user @Motla_M could not believe that her husband proposed the idea of a polygamist relationship. Image: Getty Images

With the idea of polygamy becoming more and more accepted, a lot more people are giving the idea thought. Just like a man who went away on a ‘business’ trip and came back wanting a second wife.

Twitter user @Motla_M shared the shock she got when hub returned from his so-called business trip. Getting slapped with the discussion of a polygamist relationship is not something sis ever expected to have to deal with.

“My husband went on a weekend "business" trip and came back to saying he wants to marry polygamy. I guess he has found his ‘Where have you been all of my life?' Yes, married people are still searching for their soulmates.”

People of Mzansi share some advice, everyone has a different opinion

It was a given that some would be with the man on the polygamist proposal; however, there were also many who felt that the good sis needed to pack her bags and find her own soulmate.

Take a look at the mixed opinions:

@CeceNkutha said:

“Take a trip also and then come back tell him you want a second husband.”

@PretoriaProudly said:

“Married people are searching more than single people.”

@Donald_KingPDK said:

“I dunno what 'business' he's into, but I can see his trip was fruitful. He's bringing mixed fruits back home.”

@NandoMakamo1 said:

“Does he believe in Jesus? If yes, then remind him to remember that Christianity does not go along with polygamy, just tell him that Jesus is life.”

@Erickmabunda said:

“But he didn't ask for divorce, meaning he still wants you as his wife...”

@aphiwe_londyy said:

“And I'd bounce out of that marriage✌”

Polygamist Musa Mseleku reveals he spends a whopping R30k on his 4 wives and 10 kids’ monthly groceries

In related news, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku, star of Uthando Nes'thembu, has spoken out about the high cost of living. Musa, who has five wives and 10 children, is a polygamist.

According to ZAlebs, the reality TV star revealed that he regularly spends around R30K on groceries for four of his wives.

“I may be underestimating, per household. Then you multiply for each household, which gets you to the R30 000 range. If they don’t save the money they make, they will have a crisis,” Musa said as reported by ZAlebs.

