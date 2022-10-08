Uthando Nesthembu star Musa Mseleku has revealed how much money he spends on his four wives, and possibly a fifth

The reality television star is well-known for spending huge sums of money on his wives and children

Musa is said to spend around R30,000 on groceries when all of the houses' expenses are added up

'Uthando Nes'thembu' Musa Mseleku spends R30k on his four wives and 10 kids' groceries. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku, star of Uthando Nes'thembu, has spoken out about the high cost of living. Musa, who has five wives and 10 children, is a polygamist.

According to ZAlebs, the reality TV star revealed that he regularly spends around R30,000 on groceries for four of his wives.

“I may be underestimating, per household. Then you multiply for each household, which gets you to the R30 000 range. If they don’t save the money they make, they will have a crisis,” Musa said as reported by ZAlebs.

Musa Mseleku and Thobile Khumalo's expensive vow renewal

According to ZAlebs, Mseleku and Thobile Khumalo, his third wife, recently married again in a lavish ceremony. It was an African-themed event where they enjoyed many Mzansi traditional delicacies.

"I'd describe it as a top-notch wedding. We truly enjoyed ourselves with African drinks and food."

The news source added that Musa and Thobile had to keep certain details under wraps because Uthando Nes'thembu's upcoming Season was being filmed.

Musa Mseleku angers peeps for causing problems with four wives

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku's show Uthando Nes'thembu is losing favour with the audience. The polygamist is being chastised for how he manages his four wives.

During the most recent Season of Musa's show, viewers kept a close eye on him. Many people concluded that he is the primary source of family conflict.

Many people are upset because they believe Musa Mseleku is the reason his wives fight and are generally unhappy. According to ZAlebs, the new season of the reality show has begun, and viewers have not been shy about sharing their thoughts on Musa, particularly his latest venture to marry a fifth wife.

