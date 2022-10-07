Musa Mseleku is not a fan favourite for his reality show starring his polygamous family of four wives and counting

The star of the Showmax reality has been getting dragged on social media by some attentive viewers who analysed his character

The latest episode of Musa's show has the audience upset by the way he treats some of the ladies he married

Musa Mseleku is falling out of favour with the audience of his show Uthando Nes'thembu. The polygamist is getting criticised for how he handles things when it comes to his four wives.

Musa Mseleku is on the receiving end of a lot of backlash, and some people are accusing him of causing conflict in his family. Image: Instagram/@musamseleku

Viewers kept a close eye on Musa in the latest season of his show. Many peeps concluded that he is the main reason there's often conflict in the family.

Musa Mseleku in hot water with Uthando Nes’thembu viewers

Musa Mseleku left many people upset because they think he is why his wives fight and are generally unhappy. ZAlebs reported that the new season of the reality show kicked off, and viewers were not shy to express their thoughts on Musa, especially his latest venture to marry a 5th wife.

The reality TV star has been on the receiving end of criticism of his character. The audience finds Musa selfish, with some even saying the marriages are only intact thanks to Musa's first wife Busisiwe “MaCele” Mseleku

Musa once told Briefly News that a key part of polygamy is the ability to "lead more than one family", and he seems to have lost the plot judging from people's reactions below:

@MaabuleM commented:

"Musa is rude, narcissist, manipulative and very arrogant. Then he'll say the wives hate him. He doesn't care about anyone but himself. Nonetheless, we love the show."

@Makhosazana_B commented:

"I think Musa maniplulated Mangwabe into thinking she would be the last one, her feelings are justified. #Uthandonesthembu"

@NcumolwamN commented:

"The agreement was that Mseleku will not take another wife. Mbali probably made sacrifices before atshate, wayeka izinto Kuba ethenjisiwe she'll be the last wife..Musa has no right to change that when he feels like it.. Please Mbali's feelings are justified #Uthandonesthembu"

@MkGee_Pheladi commented:

"Mbali is angry at Makhumalo,she thinks Makhumalo is the reason Musa is taking another wife #Uthandonesthembu"

@Makhosazana_B commented:

"If MaCele wasn’t the first wife this whole thing would have failed."

Polygamist Musa Mseleku secretly weds Thobile 'MaKhumalo' at a lush ceremony

Briefly News previously reported that Uthando Nesthembu star Musa Mseleku hitched his third spouse, Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku, at a private ceremony in Umzumbe over the past weekend.

According to the DailySun, sources claim that MaKhumalo and Musa Mseleku said their "I Do's" at a luxurious star-studded occasion. The publication reported that the occasion was a celebration to remember.

The couple had a no-phones request because they were shooting Uthando Nesthembu season 6.

