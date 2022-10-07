Talented singer Berita has taken to social media to share her love for her favourite traditional non-alcoholic drink mageu

Afrosoul singer Berita has taken to her timeline to share her love for mageu. The musician took to social media to share her favourite flavour of mageu.

Berita has shared that her favourite traditional drink is mageu. Image: @beritaafrosoul

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter on Thursday evening, 6 October Berita posted a snap of her favourite carton of the non-alcoholic drink. The singer is in love with the banana flavour. She captioned her snap:

"Can I share my love for you."

Mageu is a traditional Southern African non-alcoholic drink made by fermenting mealie pap, according to Wikipedia. It is popular among Shona, Ndebele, Tswana and Nguni people, among others. The drink is also available at many supermarkets across Mzansi as it is also produced at factories.

Reacting to Berita's post, one person tweep @MindofBkay commented:

"How many of those you want for Lobola Berita? Because mina ngiyazi fela ngawe (I love you) BerryBaby."

Another tweep @lwand0ski said:

"The best."

