South African beauty and fitness maniac Sbahle Mpisane has shared a stunning photograph spending time with her niece

The stunner also praised herself as the best aunt and the image is going viral while attracting massive reactions

The KwaZulu-Natal lady is still a favourite among social networkers, if the comments are anything to go by

Sbahle Mpisane deserves all the credit she receives on social media and this is especially after posting a photo with her stunning niece. Mpisane chose the right words to caption her well-shot photo.

Briefly News was naturally attracted to the viral image and selected a few reactions from Instagram followers in Mzansi. She wrote:

“Being happy never goes out of style. BAE: Best Aunt Everrr.”

Sbahle Mpisane is the best aunt to her niece. Image: @Sbahle_Mpisane/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

Sbahle Mpisane remains her mommy’s favourite girl

In a recent post on social media, Royal AM owner Shawn Mkhize also credited her daughter for being her pillar of strength.

Mamkhize said the stunning lady melts her heart when she can see her happiness. She added that she will always love and appreciate her. She wrote on Instagram:

"My dearest Sbahle Mpisane. My heart always melts when I see you this happy and thank God for giving us another chance with you. I love and appreciate you, baby girl. May your light forever shine bright.”

Sbahle Mpisane gives ups to shark attack survivor and friend whose recovery journey inspired her

Checking a previous story on Mpisane, Briefly News reported that Sbahle Mpisane has made an undeniably inspirational recovery from the horrific accident she suffered in 2018 that left her in a critical condition in ICU.

Taking to social media to share one person who she looked up to during her recovery, Sbahle made it known that shark attack survivor Caleb Swanepoel is at the top of her list.

Sbahle shared a clip of her and Caleb doing length in the pool, along with a caption expressing the respect she has for him and his journey. Seeing Sbahle’s sweet post, fans were moved by these two inspirational survivors and their stories. Take a look at some of the comments:

@mathangoh said: “Well done, so happy for you.”

Source: Briefly.co.za