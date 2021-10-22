Rasta the artist is the centre of attention on social media after displaying his latest work of his twin brother

Rasta shared a belated message to his twin brother, Luciano, inviting people to send birthday gifts at the same time

Mzansi social media users are questioning how Rasta's painting looks so different to himself when apparently his twin brother is very similar

It seems nobody knew that Rasta the artist has a twin brother until he dropped a portrait of him online.

In his caption, Rasta shared a beautiful message to his twin Luciano and himself as they celebrate their birthdays. He also not-so-subtly asked people to send birthday presents - so cheeky!

Briefly News naturally went to the comments section to pick up a few reactions from local Saffas and as usual when it comes to Raste, they are hysterically funny. Rasta wrote:

“Happy belated birthday to myself and my twin Luciano. Let's keep the birthday presents coming.”

Rasta has dropped another piece and Mzansi is laughing at it. Image: @RastaArtist/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Dube_Okambuyazi said:

“Cassper Nyovest has been looking for you to paint his swimming pool wena uvele ngabo belated.”

@GodfreyMalekane said:

“You forgot your own birthday?”

@ShaneEagle said:

“Gotta know the difference between being patient and wasting your time.”

@PrinceZola said:

“Then what is so difficult to draw Luciano marn Rasta cos niyafana nje.”

@Mayabee12345 said:

“Happy birthday Rasta. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead.”

@ThandiMoratuwa said:

“Happy belated birthday Rasta...I wish you a blessed and prosperous year ahead.”

@TamisaMakanza said:

“Happy birthday Bro. Bless up.”

@Morenah2023 said:

“Good goings Rasta. We are proud.”

Source: Briefly.co.za