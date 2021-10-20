Sbahle Mpisane has come a long way since the horrific car accident that almost took her life back in 2018

Taking to social media with an appreciation post to the person who inspired her, Sbahle thanked shark attack victim Caleb Swanepoel

Seeing the inspiring post, Mzansi citizens expressed their pride in both Sbahle and Caleb’s journeys of recovery

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sbahle Mpisane has made an undeniably inspirational recovery from the horrific accident she suffered in 2018 that left her in a critical condition in ICU.

Sbahle Mpisane has made great friends with shark attack survivor Caleb Swanepoel who helped her through her recovery. Image: @sbahle_mpisane and @calebswanepoel

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to share one person who she looked up to during her recovery, Sbahle made it known that shark attack survivor Caleb Swanepoel is at the top of her list.

Sbahle shared a clip of her and Caleb doing length in the pool, along with a caption expressing the respect she has for him and his journey.

“Many things have inspired me throughout my recovery phase & has given me reasons to look at life wholly. But when asked who inspired me the most, how can I narrow down to one pivotal person who made a difference more than others? My friend, surfer & shark attack survivor @calebswanepoel, he stands out as someone.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Sbahle shared:

Seeing Sbahle’s sweet post, fans were moved by these two inspirational survivors and their stories. Take a look at some of the comments:

@mathangoh said:

“Well done, so happy for you.”

@mary.padi.351 said:

“You doing great babes ❤️❤️❤️❤️ as always ”

@mokonefinger said:

“Yho! Your strength!”

@bukho_sidia said:

“I am so inspired by your resilience and positive outlook on life... ❤️ May grace continue to find you.”

@yann2zen said:

“Your journey to recovery is truly amazing and inspirational. It’s true that we take so much for granted.”

Shauwn Mkhize jokes about embarrassing Sbahle Mpisane: "I will show the world"

Shauwn and Sbahle's mother-daughter relationship is a joy to watch on social media. It is so clear to see that the two love each other dearly and Mzansi is here for it, reported Briefly News.

Mpisane's followers caught a glimpse of the banter between the two when Mkhize left a rather funny comment under her Instagram post.

Sbahle posted saying:

“I want to thank you, but I don’t know where to begin ♀️ I appreciate you more than words could even begin to explain ❤️ Keep on being the rock solid, unbreakable, unshakable goal chasers that you are ✊”

Source: Briefly.co.za