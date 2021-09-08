Fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane posted a snap that drew her mother to the comments and left followers in stitches

Shauwn is always posting about just how much she loves her daughter and Mzansi adores the duo too

This time around, Mkhize's latest social media comment left Sbahle laughing with embarrassment

Shauwn and Sbahle's mother-daughter relationship is a joy to watch on social media. It is so clear to see that the two love each other dearly and Mzansi is here for it.

Shauwn Mkhize embarrassed her daughter Sbahle Mpisane in a funny comment. Image: @Sbahle_Mpisane & @Kwa_Mamkhize

Mpisane's followers caught a glimpse of the banter between the two when Mkhize left a rather funny comment under her Instagram post. Sbahle posted a captionless photo to simply show off her gorgeous looks.

Followers raced to her comments to let her know just beautiful she looked. Among those comments was one from her mother which read:

"I can see you, but your bedroom, if it’s not sorted I will show the world."

The hilarious comment certainly did not go unnoticed as followers were left in stitches.

@charity_mohowa came to Sbahle's defence replying:

"Nooo mama don’t do this to my bunnie❤️"

@itsthatstarfire laughed and said:

" Tjo when your mom is on IG"

The daughter was so shook by her mothers comment that she screenshot it and posted it to her story.

The comment just goes to show that when your mom is a verified celeb on social media her threats to expose the mess in your room definitely will not slip under the radar.

Shauwn Mkhize smitten over granddaughter: “Watching her grow has been a blessing”

Reality TV star and business mogul Shawn Mkhize is not shy when it comes to showing off her granddaughter baby Flo (Florence Mkhize).

Briefly News reported that Mkhize makes it known that she truly values the time she spends with her grandchild and does not want to miss a single milestone. She recently took to Instagram to post a video of the little bundle of joy's first steps. The video sees baby Flo applauding herself as she makes her way down the staircase.

The Kwa MamMkhize star expresses her deep pride in the toddler's achievement in the comment

"Our princess is walking. She walked down those staircases on her own and, boom, she applauds herself, understanding what she just did was a great achievement."

Sbahle Mpisane Pens Sweet Birthday Message for Mom Shauwn Mkhize

Briefly News reported, Fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane has major love for her stepmother Shawn Mkhize and it shows. Shauwn recently celebrated her birthday and another year of life.

Sbahle took to social media to show love to her momma bear.

"There are so many precious moments with mommy. She is the most beautiful human being, filled with unconditional love & has taught many of us to see beauty in everything," said Sbahle.

Stepmothers and their stepdaughters don't always have the best of relationships but Sbahle and Shauwn have challenged this stereotype. Fans could see the love between them in the reality show Kwa Mam'Mkhize.

