Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize took to social media to express just how much she loves her one-year-old granddaughter Flo

MamMkhize posted a touching video sharing the little princess applauding herself as she walks down the staircase for the first time

"She really is my comfort zone my breath of fresh air," writes the adoring grandmother

Reality TV star and business mogul Shawn Mkhize is not shy when it comes to showing off her granddaughter baby Flo (Florence Mkhize).

Shauwn Mkhize is overjoyed by her granddaughter's most recent milestone and took to social media to share the bundle of joy's first steps. Image: @kwa_mkhize

Source: Instagram

Mkhize makes it known that she truly values the time she spends with her grandchild and does not want to miss a single milestone. She recently took to Instagram to post a video of the little bundle of joy's first steps. The video sees baby Flo applauding herself as she makes her way down the staircase.

The Kwa MamMkhize star expresses her deep pride in the toddler's achievement in the comment

"Our princess is walking. She walked down those staircases on her own and, boom, she applauds herself, understanding what she just did was a great achievement."

A friend of the doting grandmother @nozipho_ngubo responded:

"My Floza njena... she is walking up straight… I can still remember where you were teaching her to crawl. Instead of moving forward with her hands and knees, she will drag the her tummy to the ground like a little frog. Now she runs as if she is covering the score. Wakhula umuntu."

Baby Flo gets her name from Mkhize's mother Florence. The name intends to serve as a reminder to Florence to grow up to be a strong and limitless woman like her namesake, reports TimesLive.

Shawn Mkhize pens letter to black women: “Never let them dim your light”

Briefly News reported that the businesswoman is now the first woman to enter the biggest South African soccer league.

TshisaLive reported that an inspired Khizo took to social media to motivate other black women in an open letter. The flamboyant media personality wrote:

“Dear brown skin girl, remember that your sparkle is your everyday gift to the world. Never give them a chance to dim your light, keep shining and being a constant reminder that black is beautiful! Black is power! Black is excellence and black is magic!”

