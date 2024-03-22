Children at a discipline camp were recorded cooking their own food and being taught valuable skills

Parents showed interest in sending their children for similar correctional measures after seeing the TikTok video

The footage made waves on the platform and highlighted the importance of instilling values in kids at a young age

Children were taught survival skills at a discipline camp. Image: @risingstarsgeneration

These days, kids at a discipline camp aren't just roasting marshmallows but learning the art of survival. A group was spotted cooking their food over an open fire.

Instilling discipline in children

It's like a crash course in self-sufficiency, as shown in a TikTok video posted by @risingstarsgeneration.

The campers were taught to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty. They sawed wood, stoked the fire, and cooked pap in a cast iron.

Camp video spreads on TikTok

The video shot at the Pretoria cap got thousands of views in less than 24 hours. People loved seeing the kids learning how to be responsible.

Watch the video below:

Video grabs parents' attention

As the footage gained traction, parents on the platform took notice. Many expressed that sending their kids off to camp where they can learn these valuable life skills doesn't seem like such a bad idea after all.

See some comments below:

@LauLiebe said:

"So good to see him trying! Such a rewarding day."

@mputaisaac asked:

"What about 18-month-old toddlers? I have one I want to be free."

@lwandilendlovu296 posted:

"How much? I wanna bring my nephew's this will be good for them."

@finesse shared:

"I need to bring my girlfriend because every day I eat rubbish. I just pretend so that she can be happy but deep down I know."

@Molete wrote:

"We need one for adults."

@nthabby2333 commented:

"My son is 12 I wish to bring him there."

@innocentmsimango commented:

"This is an awesome camp."

@tshepy25 added:

"From which age hle yooh."

