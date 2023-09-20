A woman from Hammanskraal in Pretoria aims to empower children in her community through education

Armed with knowledge and passion, the Early Childhood Development graduate wants to create a brighter future by nurturing young minds

Speaking to Briefly News, Maria Matshia says she wants to provide the younger generation with the tools they need to succeed and change their circumstances

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Maria Matshia from Hammanskraal in Pretoria wants to use her skills to develop young minds in her community. Images: Supplied.

Source: Original

A remarkable woman named Maria Matshia is on a mission to empower the younger generation in Hammanskraal through education.

Empowering through early childhood education

The Early Childhood Development graduate's story is one of determination, resilience, and a deep commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of children in her community.

Matshia's journey to becoming a teacher represents a lifelong commitment to learning and she says:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I am passionate about helping students to learn and grow, both academically and personally.

"As a teacher, I have an opportunity to make an impact on young people during a critical time in their lives by teaching them important life skills and providing guidance that will help shape their future.”

One of the significant challenges Matshia faced during her educational journey was mathematics. Her struggles were no different in a country where maths proficiency can be a hurdle for many students.

Mathematics, with its multi-step problem solving processes, demands practice and perseverance, and she experienced these challenges firsthand. However, the graduate's determination to overcome these hurdles didn't waver. She recognised the importance of mathematics in life and has made it her mission to impart these vital skills to her young students.

"Mathematics and Life Skills are the subjects I will teach because mathematics is important in life. Math enhances healthy brain function, improves problem-solving skills, aids logical reasoning and analytical thinking, fosters flexible thinking and creativity, and improves financial literacy."

But her commitment doesn't stop at mathematics. She's equally passionate about teaching life skills to preschool aged children. Life skills lay the foundation for a child's future growth and well-being, nurturing their executive function and setting the stage for a successful life.

the seasoned woman has ambitious plans to further her studies at the University of South Africa. She aims to earn her diploma and degree in teaching, building on her Level 4 and Level 5 qualifications in Early Childhood Development.

Her advice to the younger generation is:

"Whatever you do, put God first for He is the beginning and the end of our existence. Pursue your dreams and aim for true happiness in every relationship you have by bringing out the best in every person.

"Make the most out of today for it is a gift, that is why it is the present; yesterday is gone and tomorrow may never come. God bless the upcoming generation in their journeys."

This dedicated teacher embodies the spirit of education and empowerment, striving to shape a brighter future for the generations to come.

Innovative Mpumalanga teacher's lessons trends

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about an innovative teacher in Mpumalanga is making waves on TikTok for her unique approach to teaching Afrikaans.

By blending dancing and fun into her lessons, she has captured the hearts of people in Mzansi.

Anzel Roux says most teachers go to school to teach, but she goes to school to influence positive behaviour because that is the root of effective learning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News